LPBW alums Jacob and Isabel Roloff’s lifestyle brand Rock & Roloff goes out of business

Little People, Big World alums Jacob and Isabel Roloff’s business has gone belly up.

Jacob hasn’t appeared on LPBW in nearly a decade, but he and Isabel have stayed busy since parting ways with TLC.

The couple, parents to their 1-year-old son, Mateo, were running a lifestyle brand, Rock & Roloff, which has reportedly gone out of business.

Per The Sun, the business, launched in 2018, was dissolved by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office in May 2020.

Jacob and Isabel reportedly failed to file their annual report, deeming the company inactive. The Sun reached out to Jacob and Isabel’s representative, whose response was, “Who cares?”

The website for Rock & Roloff, a play off the couple’s surnames, is still active, however. On the site, Isabel and Jacob write, “THIS is where you can find the latest writing, poetry, photography, and other updates from us . . . Go ahead and explore!”

Services offered included Isabel’s certification in Feng Shui, called Isabel Sofia Interiors, aimed at creating balance in people’s homes. In addition, Jacob and Isabel sold poem postcards featuring Jacob’s photography and Isabel’s writings priced at $4.44.

Jacob also included some of his blog writings and photography skills. The site also includes the backstory of their red Volkswagen van, “Ruby,” which once served as their home before they welcomed Mateo.

Jacob and Isabel are reportedly living on Roloff Farms

These days, Jacob works on his family’s property at Roloff Farms alongside his dad, Matt Roloff. While construction is underway on Matt’s dream home, which he’ll share with his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, it’s rumored that Jacob and Isabel are living in a fifth wheel on a private plot of land on Roloff Farms.

An insider told The Sun, “Jacob and Isabel live on the farm full time. They were renting a place previously and are saving up while on the farm.”

Isabel has helped out during pumpkin season at Roloff Farms, the busiest time of year for the Roloff family, and the biggest money-maker as well.

Matt previously negotiated with his other two sons, twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff, to sell the north side of the farm to keep it in the family. However, things took a left turn, and neither Jeremy nor Zach ended up purchasing the farm, and it’s remained a point of contention ever since.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.