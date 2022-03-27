Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s Melody Holt still not ready to date after divorce from Martell Holt

Melody Holt is happily single. Pic credit: OWN

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Holt has been legally single for a year now following her divorce from ex-husband Martell Holt. However, the mom-of-four is still not ready to dip her feet into the dating pool.

Melody recently admitted that she’s actually afraid to date, and given what occurred in her marriage, her admission is not surprising. While Melody and Martell finalized their divorce in 2021, their marriage had been on the rocks for quite some time.

Following years of infidelity, Martell eventually fathered a child with his years-long mistress, which was the final straw for Melody.

Despite going through a difficult time after the breakup of her family, the 36-year-old is doing better than ever these days.

Melody Holt explains why she’s not ready to date despite divorce from Martell Holt

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star officially became a single woman last year.

Court documents obtained by Bossip revealed that an Alabama judge granted the couple their divorce on March 12, 2021, on the grounds of “incompatibility of temperament.”

However, despite being a single woman, Melody is in no rush to start dating as she revealed during an interview with People Magazine.

“Honestly, I am afraid to date,” confessed Melody. “It’s so important to make sure that who you’re attached to, they are where they need to be spiritually, mentally, and emotionally.”

She continued, “I have so many great things that are happening for me right now that I’m afraid to risk that. I’m afraid to risk the blessings that God has given to me because I get attached to the wrong person.”

The OWN TV star added that she’s currently focused on herself, her career, and her children. She also doubled down on her faith, saying she would continue on her own path until “God says otherwise.”

Melody Holt says she’s alone but not lonely after divorce

It’s unclear if Melody’s ex-husband Martell is now in a full-blown relationship with his former mistress. However, Melody is doing just fine on her own.

Melody gushed about her day-to-day life, and clarified that being alone did not automatically mean that she was lonely. The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star revealed she is currently thriving and wakes up ready to make the best of each day. She added that she was hesitant to risk that reality by bringing in someone else.

She did also open up on her expectations for a partner when she did decide to date again, which included someone who is emotionally and mentally mature. Going along with the theme of prioritizing herself, Melody said that she wasn’t interested in giving more than she received in a new relationship.

“So many times, we get in relationships and we’re trying to pull, pull, pull from the person we’re with,” Melody continued. ” And as women we tend to be the people that [are] giving, giving, giving, giving. I’m not doing that.”

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs Saturdays at 8/7c on OWN.