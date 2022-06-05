Love Island USA’s Trina Njoroge is headed to another reality TV show

Trina Njoroge from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @Trina Njoroge/YouTube

Trina Njoroge was a villain for much of Love Island USA Season 3, but she had picked up a lot more fans when she left the show.

She spent most of the season as one part of a love triangle with Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot, but when both of those Islanders were gone, Trina finally was able to show who she really was.

It was too late, and she missed out on the finals, but now Trina is getting another chance on a reality TV show.

Trina will appear on All Star Shore on Paramount+.

Love Island USA’s Trina returning to reality TV

After Cinco Holland left Trina for Cashay Proudfoot, Trina told him that he had ruined her entire experience on Love Island USA. He definitely cost her a chance to win since he couldn’t make up his mind and strung her and Cash along throughout his entire time on the show.

However, Trina is headed back to reality TV, and this time it is for a show called All Star Shore. This is an MTV-produced show that will air exclusively on Paramount+.

Trina announced it on Instagram.

“Guess who’s going on an EPIC vacation to the ultimate SHORE house?! 🤩 Don’t miss the premiere of #AllStarShore WED, JUNE 29TH, streaming on @paramountplus,” she wrote in the caption.

What is All Star Shore on Paramount+?

All Star Shore is a new reality TV series advertised as a Paramount+ exclusive. It pulled its cast together from other reality TV shows and has a who’s-who of talent.

Outside of Trina from Love Island USA, other competitors will include Blake Horstmann from Bachelor in Paradise, Angelina Pivarnick from Jersey Shore, Vangie Mateo from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and even another Love Island competitor in Johnny Middlebrooks.

However, this is not a dating show, which is probably what sold Trina on it after her bad experience on Love Island USA.

All Star Shore is a party series where the contestants will live in the “ultimate shore house” and participate in party-style challenges like Party Pong and Shots and Found.

The winner will get a cash prize and bragging rights.

Two of the competitors, Horstmann and Love is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli, are already in a relationship, and the main focus here is not on hooking up but on winning the games and the cash prize.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The dating reality competition series will return this summer to Paramount+.