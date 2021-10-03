Love Island USA’s Mackenzie Dipman starting new podcast this month

Mackenzie Dipman from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @mackenziedipman/Instagram

Love Island USA Season 2 star Mackenzie Dipman is the latest cast member to start her own podcast.

While Season 1 winner Elizabeth Weber and runner-up Alex Stewart have the best of the podcasts with After the Island, Dipman is planning something special with her entry into the podcast world.

Dipman, who was eliminated on Day 25 of the second season, will debut her new podcast Out Of His League on October 12.

Mackenzie Dipman began teasing things earlier this year.

On August 3, she posted a photo of her in what she called the “home studio of her dreams,” which was also an advertisement for Desenio, a poster retailer.

“Hello, is this thing on? designing the home studio of my dreams with the help of @desenio,” she wrote. “For my home studio I wanted to create a gallery wall that represented what female empowerment means to me…do it for YOU”

She then started an Instagram page for the podcast and dropped the first post there on August 9. In the bio, she wrote, “feel empow(h)ered.”

She then asked fans what they wanted her to talk about on her podcast, leaving it open for them.

“Mackenzie wants to hear from YOU! what topics should we chat about first? …sports? dating? mental health? let us know below!”

Most commenters mentioned mental health with a lot wanting her to talk sports too.

Most of her posts on that page were about sports, which might hint at the direction she is taking the show.

As she prepares to launch her new podcast, she posted a long message to her fans on Instagram.

“I struggled with this caption for awhile because it is just so hard to describe this feeling. like I am actually building something…something special…and I am doing it by myself (& with a little help from my mama of course). I have dreamed of becoming my own boss ever since I can remember and now I am. At 25 I am building an empire from the ground up. and sure I could fail, but at least I never gave up. the podcast is just the beginning friends…so much more to come. stay tuned for the premiere.”

Who is Mackenzie Dipman from Love Island USA?

Mackenzie Dipman was part of the Love Island USA Season 2 cast.

She was one of four people to get dumped on Day 25. However, after leaving, she continued to date Connor Trott, who was dumped four days later.

Mackenzie and Connor broke up earlier this year, announcing their separation in March 2021.

“So over the last couple of weeks we have started having some difficult conversations about our future. Ultimately we both realized that our lives are moving in different directions,” they revealed in a statement.

Mackenzie had also previously mentioned that having a long-distance relationship was hard

