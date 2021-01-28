Love Island USA: Will there be a Season 3?

The first couple from Love Island USA split less than 2 months after the finale. Pic credit: CBS

While summer still feels miles away, the Love Island USA producers are working hard to make the next one bigger than the last.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead of the usual remote location of Fiji, Love Island wasn’t actually on an island last season.

However, the latest season of CBS show brought unprecedented fandom and the creators are hoping to re-create that same magic this summer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The show quickly adjusted and filmed on the rooftop of the Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas. The hotel was able to create a production bubble for the cast and crew to film safety.

The usual point of the show is to cut the islanders off from the rest of the world, and after being stuck inside for COVID-19, these singles were to be in a new bubble.

But it worked and now it looks like we’ll be getting even more of Love Island USA.

Where will Season 3 be located?

While most things about Season 3 aren’t known yet – one thing for sure is that The Villa will actually be a villa this year!

This season, the cast dealt with the flagship Love Island villa being a hotel rooftop instead.

In its typical text message format, the show’s Instagram displayed the Hawaiian Islands with the words, “Season 3 Coming Soon #Aloha #BackOnIslandTime #ItsTheNewSeasonForMe.”

Previous islanders expressed their excitement under the post. Season two alum Mackenzie Dipman also asked producers if a reunion was in the works.

Fans are torn on how they feel about the change of location. The show attained better ratings with the Las Vegas location so some are saying, why change a good thing?

Are any of the Love Island USA Season 2 couples still together?

2021 hasn’t been great for the Las Vegas islanders as the last two couples left from the final – Justine Joy and Caleb Corprew and Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks both called in quits in the first two weeks.

Both breakups aren’t without their drama, the exes have definitely cut ties and unfollowed each other on social media.

The break-up of the historic first-place winners got especially messy, complete with cheating rumors and death threats.

Surprisingly the couple still standing from Season 2 is one that didn’t even leave at the same time, Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott. Although fans once called their relationship ‘toxic,’ the couple is proving them wrong and making their long-distance love work.

Will you be tuning in for Season 3 of Love Island USA?

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus at CBS.