Love Island USA: First place finishers Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew announce end of relationship

Heartbreak is in the air as another Love Island couple has come to an end.

Historical season winners Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew have officially called it quits. Of the final four couples, fans agree – this one hits the hardest.

While fans had speculated for a while that the two had become distant, the first place winners made their relationship status clear with Instagram posts addressed to their reality tv fans.

The distance was a new obstacle

After winning the $50,000 grand prize, the new couple left the Las Vegas villa and had to figure out how to tackle life on the outside. With Justine in Jersey and Caleb in Oklahoma, they went from spending every moment together to thousands of miles apart.

Justine recently made the cross-continental move to Los Angeles and is now in the same city as her Love Island bestie Cely Vazquez.

Caleb and Justine would document on Youtube their various trips to the pumpkin patch and their cutesy craft sessions, until one day the dates stopped happening.

Due to the public nature of their relationship, the former couple addressed their fans

Caleb started his message by saying, “As many of you may already know, Justine and I are no longer together. I wish her the absolute best and much continued success as God blesses her with new opportunities and adventures.”

Noting that the separation has been a pending issue for possibly weeks, the message continues, “This announcement has been one that we have wrestled with for some time now. Not knowing exactly when or how to deliver it. The nature in which we met and feel for each other comes with a unique set of obstacles that nothing in life can ever prepare you for.”

Justine’s note to her followers is noticeably more heavy-hearted. She explains, “This is extremely difficult for me to express but out of respect for those of you who supported me, and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together.”

“I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing as this has all been very hard for me,” she continued on the post.

While there isn’t much information on why they separated, it doesn’t look good as Justine did unfollow her Love Island ex on social media.

Caleb also reveals since the announcement, he’s received death threats.

Celine lives on

One relationship that doesn’t look to falter any time soon is the friendship between Justine and 2nd place winner Cely Vazquez.

Cely shocked fans when she had some news of her own when she revealed she and Johnny Middlebrooks had ended things last week.

Justine and Caleb were the last couple from the final four to stay together.

The only couple surprisingly still together and looking happily in love is Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus at CBS.