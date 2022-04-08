Love Island USA stars falling short on The Challenge this season

Love Island USA cast members. Pic credit: CBS

When several Love Island USA stars went onto The Challenge to compete this season, many were expected to do well.

That isn’t what happened.

While The Challenge is still taping and won’t be airing until a later date, the spoilers are coming fast and it sounds like some of the Love Island USA cast members didn’t last long at all.

The one that many Love Island USA fans expected to do the best was one of the first eliminated.

Here is what you need to know.

Several Love Island USA alumni eliminated early on The Challenge

The news broke last month that several Love Island USA cast members were competing on The Challenge.

However, after the announcement, a few names were thrown out and others were made into alternates.

Season 3 cast members Cinco Holland, Javonny Vega, Josh Goldstein, Korey Gandy, Cashay Proudfoot, Olivia Kaiser, and Shannon St. Clair were named. Also joining the cast was Season 2’s Cely Vazquez and Justine Ndiba and Season 1’s Kyra Green.

However, there were some last-minute alternations.

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein were made alternates. Only Shannon made it onto the show.

Then, Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser were removed from the lineup.

Cashel Barnett from the first season also took part.

With that said, Cinco Holland seemed to be the best choice to win, as he owns his own fitness business and had previously mentioned he wanted to appear on The Challenge.

That didn’t happen.

Some of the first eliminations included Cinco, Javonny Vega, Cely Vazquez, and Cashel Barnett.

The next elimination was for Shannon St. Clair and Kyra Green followed her.

Who is left on The Challenge from Love Island USA?

With some strong names eliminated, there are only two Love Island USA cast members remaining on The Challenge.

From Season 2, Justin Ndiba, and from Season 3, Cashay Proudfoot is still competing on the show.

It looks like the Love Island USA competitors fans thought would do the best all ended up losing out quicker than expected. However, both remaining competitors are fan favorites, so it will still be fun to see Justine and Cashay fighting for the title.

There is even a chance one of these two could end up moving on to the two-part global tournament, The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

The Challenge CBS is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.