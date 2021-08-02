Love Island USA: Leslie reveals what went wrong with Korey, dishes life in The Villa

Leslie is spilling the tea on her experience on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA’s Leslie Golden has revealed what went wrong with Korey Gandy and dished life in The Villa following her sudden departure from the show.

Fans were left in shock when Leslie wasn’t one of the women for America to vote as their favorite female islander. Love Island USA narrator Matthew Hoffman told viewers on the August 1 episode that Leslie was no longer in The Villa.

Leslie has answered why she left the CBS reality TV show, but it was definitely not the explanation fans hoped to get. The Texas native also spilled some juicy tea about her time on Love Island USA.

What went wrong with Leslie and Korey?

In Instagram Q&A, Leslie had no problem sharing her story as fans kept firing their most burning questions at her.

Leslie shed light on why things suddenly turned sour between her and Korey literally as soon as they coupled up.

“Korey was moving in a different direction in his life that I have already been, and I was moving towards a direction he’s already been. So basically moving in opposites direction,” she shared before admitting she didn’t think she could give Korey the spontaneity he needed.

As for how Leslie felt about Korey and Olivia Kaiser coupling up while so quickly, she is very happy for them. Leslie was shocked Korey picked her. She was rooting for Isabel Johnson, who seemed to have a good connection with Korey.

Leslie spilled that she was all for Operation Kissy Face after watching Olivia and Korey develop feelings for each other.

What did Leslie say about life in The Villa?

Despite only being on Love Island USA for seven days, Leslie described her experience on the show as the best.

“One of the best experiences of my life. Although my person wasn’t in there, I am still grateful I got to connect with everyone in there. I have no regrets but am very happy to be home,” she wrote.

Leslie even opened up about the drama that erupted with Shannon and Genny, stating they fight like siblings. She also called Shannon and Genny both amazing before expressing her hope that neither one of them lets the drama get in the way of finding love.

There is still plenty of Love Island USA to air before the winners are crowned. Leslie Golden won’t be one of the winners. Perhaps now that Cinco has been booted from The Villa, he and Leslie take their shot at a relationship.

Stay tuned, Leslie just left Love Island USA, and no doubt has more tea to spill about her time on the show.

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.