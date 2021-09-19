Love Island USA cast meets up in L.A., three couples arrive together

KC, Will and Kyra from Love Island USA. Pic credit @kcmaultsby/Instagram

The cast of Love Island USA Season 3 had a reunion party in New York City and now they are meeting up on the West Coast.

Not only are the cast members getting together again for another reunion, but there are still three couples that are still together and appearing at this event.

Love Island USA cast meets in Los Angeles

K-Ci Maultsby posted to his Instagram Live that he was there for this gathering and he tagged a bunch of people in his photos and videos of the get together.

This included the cast posing before the Hollywood Star for Love Island and then a video of them at a “rooftop dinner.”

From the look of it, there are still three couples from the Love Island USA Season 3 cast that was at this Los Angeles meetup together.

This included the winners Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser. Also, there were runner-ups Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama, who both live in Los Angeles. Finally, Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein were there together, making the cross-country trip.

All three of these couples were also at the New York City reunion.

Also included here was K-Ci Maultsby, who celebrated his birthday, Bailey Marshall, Alana Paolucci, and Cashay Proudfoot.

Despite breaking up recently, Charlie Lynch was also there.

What about Cashay and Cinco?

The one person missing from these videos was Cinco Holland.

However, while he was not there with Cashay, there is nothing really to worry about between the fan-favorite couple.

They have been spending a lot of time together recently, as evident by both of their Instagram Live accounts. They went on a double date recently with Josh and Shannon for a boat trip in New York City.

After that, Cashay surprised Cinco with another big date, this one a helicopter flight over the city.

Plus, while Cinco was not in K-Ci’s videos, there were videos of the birthday party on his IG Live account, which showed other people in attendance as well, including Florita Diaz and Leslie Golden.

Cinco was definitely in Los Angeles with everyone else.

From the look of it, there are still four couples still together from Love Island USA: Josh & Shannon, Will & Kyra, Olivia & Korey, and Cinco & Cashay. Jeremy and Florita are also rumored to be together.

Slade Parker shared a story showing he was there too, as was Isabel Johnson, Aimee Flores, and Trina Njoroge.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Relive the third season right now on Paramount+.