Love Is Blind’s Hannah Jiles admits to using Ozempic, having liposuction: ‘Little bit of revenge’

Hanna Jiles looks like a whole new woman.

Since her debut on Love Is Blind Season 7, the 27-year-old is sporting a trimmed-down physique.

During her time in the pods, Hannah admitted to her now ex-fiance, Nick Dorka, that she was a bit heavier before joining the Netflix dating experiment.

At the time, Hannah lost 40 pounds after gaining weight during the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, the West Virginia native is even slimmer than ever, and she’s revealed how she achieved her svelte physique.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Hannah revealed that she had lost 75 pounds and wasn’t shy about sharing which procedures she’d used to reach her goal weight.

Hannah Jiles opens up about transforming her physique with surgical intervention

When asked about her motivation to lose even more weight after Love Is Blind, Hannah teased, “It’s a lot [about] feeling better about myself, and a little bit of revenge.”

Hannah admitted that she’s always struggled with her weight.

“Whether I was skinny or whether I was heavier, I just had problems,” she told the outlet. “I like to eat. I like to binge eat. I don’t like working out.”

Hannah shared that at her heaviest, she weighed 220 pounds. Before filming Love Is Blind, Hannah got down to 175 pounds by running and watching her diet.

In addition, Hannah had liposuction on her lower abdomen, her back, and her neck before her reality TV debut.

Hannah opted for surgical intervention because those areas of her body were ones she “didn’t like” and wanted to change.

After filming Love Is Blind, Hannah decided to take it a step further.

She started eating cleaner and realized that when she is anxious, she turns to food to comfort herself. But now that she’s on anxiety medication, anxious eating is a thing of the past for Hannah.

Hannah tried Ozempic, but it made her ‘too sick’

In the spring, Hannah gave Ozempic a try, the popular prescription injectable medication used to treat type 2 diabetes that has been used by many to shed unwanted pounds.

But Hannah had a bad experience with the generic version of the drug, admitting that it made her “too sick.”

“It made me nauseous and made me want to vomit,” she shared. “I couldn’t eat food. I was like, ‘I’d rather be heavier than do this.’”

Despite her loathing exercise, Hannah has incorporated Pilates into her routine “every now and then,” and she considers her cleaning splurges to be “kind of like” exercise.

With the help of some surgical interventions and lifestyle changes, Hannah is now down to 145 pounds.

Hannah has no regrets about the steps she’s taken to transform herself, telling Us Weekly, “It’s nothing crazy that I’ve done.”

“Also, I’m a lot happier. And I think that really helps.”

Hannah also tried cosmetic injectables for her face

Not only has Hannah transformed her body and mindset, but she’s also tweaked her face.

While she admits that losing weight has changed her face “a lot,” Hannah opted for additional procedures to modify her look.

Hanah revealed that she got lip filler, Botox in her forehead, and hair extensions in June.

“I haven’t got anything crazy done, but I’m very open to it [and] about it,” she confessed. “My lips wouldn’t look like this, or I would have wrinkles on my forehead [and] my hair’s not this luscious. It’s fake stuff.”

Season 7 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.