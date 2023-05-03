Love Is Blind: Micah Lussier reveals what she did with her engagement ring, if she’s dating again

Micah Lussier opened up about what she plans to do with her engagement ring and whether she’s ready to enter the dating pool once again following her stint on Love Is Blind.

Micah didn’t have much luck finding a husband during her time on Netflix’s popular dating experiment.

The 27-year-old marketing manager was torn between two men, Kwame Appiah and Paul Peden, but she ultimately chose Paul.

Although she fell in love with and got engaged to Paul in the pods, sight unseen, Paul ended up saying “I don’t” at the altar, leaving Micah devastated.

Micah and Paul were one of only two engaged couples who didn’t go through with becoming husband and wife — Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds never made it down the aisle because they broke up before their wedding day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now that the dust has settled, Micah says she’s ready to try and find love again.

Micah Lussier is ready to start dating following her breakup with Paul Peden on Love Is Blind

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Micah was asked whether she was ready to start dating again and, if not, when she might be.

“Im ready 😈,” Micah answered. “Just not forcing it. I want to meet my person when the time is right.”

Although Micah didn’t date again after things ended between her and Paul, he did. As Monsters and Critics reported, Paul hit it off with another Love Is Blind Season 4 contestant, a 28-year-old aerospace engineer named Wendi Kong.

Paul and Wendi were never exclusive but did go on some dates and had a lot in common. In fact, too much in common, according to Paul.

“I talked to her a lot and had an insane connection with her. Like, mirror image,” Paul told E! News, noting that their similarities were “almost too much.”

Micah says she’s ready to start dating again. Pic credit: @micah.lussier/Instagram

Despite parting ways, Micah and Paul recently expressed their undying love for each other. Micah shared a black-and-white compilation video of never-seen-before footage of herself and Paul on Instagram.

In the caption, Micah said of Paul, “No matter what I’ll always love you.” Then, in the comments section, Paul wrote, “My love for you isn’t going anywhere. Maybe we’re together, maybe we’re not, but regardless, we’ll still have that no matter what.”

What does Micah plan to do with her engagement ring from Paul?

When it comes to Micah and Paul’s engagement/wedding rings, Micah told her 302,000 Instagram followers that they both kept theirs.

As far as what she plans to do with hers? Micah said, “I’m thinking about doing a giveaway for mine 😍”

Micah revealed what she plans to do with her engagement ring from Paul. Pic credit: @micah.lussier/Instagram

During her time on Season 4 of Love Is Blind, Micah came under fire, being labeled a “mean girl” by many viewers. Her critics felt that she, along with contestant Irina Solomonova, mistreated their castmates.

The ladies poked fun at another castmate after she got dumped, and Micah’s flirtatious conversation with Kwame in Mexico rubbed many viewers the wrong way.

Despite her bad rap, Micah’s ex, Paul, defended his former fiancee.

“I have hated to see that,” Paul told E! News, adding, “… [Micah] did not deserve that intensity of criticism. It’s just not fair. It’s not right.”

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.