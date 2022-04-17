Love Is Blind: Kyle and Deepti spotted out together, sparking more dating rumors

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams spark dating rumors after being spotted together in Hollywood. Pic credit: Netflix

Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati became two of the most liked cast members from Season 2 of Love Is Blind.

They both connected with other people while in the pods and ultimately pursued separate relationships that didn’t end well. However, the two claimed to have gotten close on the show and bonded off-camera.

During the reunion, Kyle confessed one of his biggest regrets was not trying harder to build a relationship with Deepti. This bombshell confession left fans hoping the two would give dating a shot, and it looks like the fans may get their wish.

Kyle and Deepti spotted in Hollywood

TMZ caught the reality stars out and about in West Hollywood recently. They were leaving Craig’s, which is a popular restaurant where many celebrities and entertainers go and have run-ins with the paparazzi.

As they were walking out, TMZ cameras zoomed in on the two, as their reporter jokingly called them “America’s favorite couple.” Both and Kyle and Deepti reacted with laughter as they subtly made eye contact.

The reporter wasted no time and asked them if they were “official” to which they both avoided the question and simply commented on the cookies they had eaten at the restaurant.

As the TMZ cameras continued following them, they asked the pair if they were “boyfriend and girlfriend” and if “marriage was on the way?” Kyle responded with “great question” and Deepti just laughed and attempted to avoid the cameras.

You can see the photo here.

Questions about their status, if they are dating, and how things are going were asked. However, neither one of them gave definitive answers. They simply played coy and laughed as they avoided the topic.

Kyle and Deepti got into their car without giving any clues about their dynamic and only leaving fans wondering if they’ve taken their relationship to the next level.

All the times Kyle and Deepti have hinted they’re dating

Since the show aired, Kyle has played a major part in keeping the dating rumors going. Thanks to his TikTok videos showing him and Deepti together, many fans believe their relationship is blossoming into something more romantic.

The two have been out for many events as well, including hanging out with stars from The Bachelorette and attending a Chicago Cubs baseball game together.

Deepti revealed that although viewers didn’t get to see it, she and Kyle’s connection on the show was so strong that she was actually struggling to choose between him and Shake. Kyle confessed to Us Weekly that he felt he should have tried harder to get closer to Deepti in the pods, and that is something he regrets.

While neither of them has confirmed their relationship status, they admit the connection is still there and they are just going to see what happens now that the cameras are turned off.

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.