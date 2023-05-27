Love Is Blind exes Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson reconnect for ’emotional’ conversation about mental health

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson may no longer be married, but the Love Is Blind alums reunited to discuss mental health and their time on the show.

Danielle and Nick fell in love in the pods sight unseen during Season 2 of Love Is Blind, and both said “I do” at the altar. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they announced they were divorcing in 2022 after less than two years of marriage.

Since their time together on Love Is Blind, Nick and Danielle have come forward in a united front.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Danielle and Nick were among several former Love Is Blind contestants who alleged horrendous treatment during filming for Season 2 of the Netflix dating experiment.

Danielle reportedly suffered panic attacks and suicidal ideations but claimed that producers ignored her pleas for help and encouraged her to continue filming.

For his part, Nick claimed that filming for Love Is Blind “literally ruins lives,” citing the damage it inflicted on the contestants’ mental health.

Love Is Blind exes Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson come together for an important conversation

Now, the former spouses have teamed up to talk about their experience on Love Is Blind and how it has affected their mental health, something near and dear to both their hearts.

Nick shared a clip of their Zoom meeting on his Instagram, writing in the caption that their discussion would appear on the May 30 episode of his podcast, Eyes Wide Open with Nick Thompson.

In his caption, Nick hinted that he and Danielle would discuss how they reconnected after their divorce and how they feel about being associated again after a breakup.

“We share our mental state before and after filming, and how production impacted us individually and our relationship,” Nick said of their episode. “We share vulnerable stories on and off-screen that impacted our mental health.”

Nick also teased some behind-the-scenes details from their wedding day and ended his caption by thanking his ex-wife for being “vulnerable” during the conversation.

Danielle also shared a clip from the podcast to her Instagram, writing in her caption that it was an “emotional conversation.”

Danielle continued to call out Love Is Blind’s producers in her caption, telling her followers that her conversations on the show were “used against” her.

“In my experience, my producer would bring up past traumas in order to get a reaction and to get the storyline they wanted,” Danielle wrote.

Danielle and Nick sparked rumors of a romantic reconciliation

Despite divorcing last year, it looks as though Danielle and Nick have reached amicable terms. In fact, they even raised some eyebrows when they got extra close earlier this month.

Danielle and Nick sparked rumors that they’d rekindled their romance when Danielle shared a photo in her Instagram Story of herself and Nick cozying up to each other.

In the snap, the exes got cuddly and held hands while relaxing on the couch. Danielle simply captioned the pic, “Sup.”

Seasons 1 – 4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.