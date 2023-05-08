Love Is Blind couple Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin celebrate first wedding anniversary

Love Is Blind Season 4 couple Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah are celebrating one year of marriage.

The happy couple took to social media to share how they celebrated over the weekend.

Chelsea took to her Instagram Stories to first post a photo of herself toasting Kwame as he enjoyed a drink and a snack during a flight.

“The Appiah’s est. 5.6.2022,” read the caption at the top of the photo.

At the bottom of the image, Chelsea penned a sweet tribute to her husband of one year.

“Happy anniversary to my husband,” she began. “My hero, my rock, my teacher, my lover, my adventure and rap partner for life. What a year it’s been baby. Let the good times roll.”

Chelsea Griffin pens a sweet tribute to her husband of one year, Kwame Appiah, on their anniversary

Chelsea continued to gush, “Anniversary weekend about to be amazing! Let’s continue to be present, supporting eachothers growth keeping at the forefront what matters most. I love you beyond words @ayokwam.”

Chelsea and Kwame have been married for one year. Pic credit: @the.chelseagriffin/Instagram

In another IG Story slide, Chelsea shared some pics of herself and Kwame at Disneyland in California. As Chelsea noted in the caption, the trip was a surprise gift from her to her husband. It was Kwame’s first time visiting Disneyland and their first time visiting as a couple.

Kwame and Chelsea visited Disneyland for their anniversary. Pic credit: @the.chelseagriffin/Instagram

To keep the celebrations going for their anniversary weekend, Chelsea and Kwame met up with another couple from Season 4 of Love Is Blind, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown.

The foursome posed for a pic at Crypto.com Arena, where they enjoyed an L.A. Lakers game. Chelsea noted in the caption that Tiffany and Brett were celebrating their one-year anniversary on Sunday, May 7.

Chelsea and Kwame met up with Tiffany and Brett for a basketball game. Pic credit: @the.chelseagriffin/Instagram

As Love Is Blind viewers know, the contestants who get engaged in the pods all get married within the same weekend. Chelsea and Kwame — along with Tiffany and Brett — were among three other couples who got engaged sight unseen.

Chelsea and Kwame were among three couples who said ‘I do’ during Season 4 of Love Is Blind

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova, and Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds also got engaged during Season 4.

However, those three couples didn’t end up getting married. Paul said, “I don’t” at the altar, Zack and Irina split, and he later proposed to Bliss Poureetezadi, and Marshall and Jackie broke up before having a chance to walk down the aisle and say, “I do” or “I don’t.”

Zack and Bliss also said “I do” on their wedding day, joining Chelsea and Kwame and Tiffany and Brett as the three couples who became husband and wife this season.

Although Chelsea and Kwame appear to be going strong today, it looked as though there may have been a few roadblocks before they got hitched. Micah and Kwame formed a connection in the pods, and when they met in person for the first time, things got flirty between them.

Then, Kwame’s mother refused to attend his wedding because she didn’t approve of his romance with Chelsea. But, last month, Chelsea revealed to PEOPLE that she has since met Kwame’s mom, and things are well between them.

“I have met Kwame’s mother, and it was a beautiful first experience. There’s room to grow,” Chelsea said of her mother-in-law. “We’ve had to give our families and friends grace with wherever they stand with us.”

“How we met and got married was incredibly unique and nontraditional,” Chelsea added. “But it’s ours, and we own it. And I’m excited for the future.”

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.