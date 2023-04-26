Love Is Blind alums Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati say Nick and Vanessa Lachey criticism isn’t ‘deserved’

After Love Is Blind co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey came under harsh criticism for their Season 4 reunion hosting duties, they found support in two former cast members.

Love Is Blind viewers were so unimpressed with Nick and Vanessa that they started a petition to remove the couple as hosts.

However, Season 2 alums Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati are sticking up for the Lacheys and feel the backlash they received was unwarranted.

Speaking on the most recent episode of their podcast, Out of the Pods, the ladies defended their “mentors.”

“Okay, look, I know we’re biased because, of course, we know Vanessa and Nick. You know, they were… we really considered them as Mom and Dad during filming,” Natalie told their listeners on Monday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Natalie continued, “They played this role of mentors to us, and providing advice as we were making our decision to say ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’ on our wedding day.”

Love Is Blind Season 2 alums Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati show support for Nick and Vanessa Lachey

“I also agree with the criticism, but I also think it’s almost unfair as well of how much backlash she’s getting,” Natalie added. “Like, it feels like a dog pile.”

Deepti echoed Natalie’s statements, telling their listeners, “I completely agree with you.”

Natalie pointed out that when she and Deepti attended the Love Is Blind reunion watch party, people didn’t react the same way as they did online. And Natalie acknowledged that there were moments she agreed that Vanessa shouldn’t have asked certain questions or came across as biased.

However, Natalie said she thinks people are being “almost overly critical and so, so just… just… she’s taking just so much heat that I’m like I don’t know if it’s like fully deserved.”

Deepti added to Natalie’s comment, noting that things were “pushed a little too far” and reiterated that Nick and Vanessa “really care” about people.

Love Is Blind viewers want Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton to replace the Lacheys as hosts

The petition to remove Nick and Vanessa currently has 42,481 signatures as of the time of this writing. If it reaches 50,000 signatures, it will become one of the top-signed petitions on Change.org.

Its creator accused Vanessa of attempting to gain camera time and referred to Nick as a “washed up C-List celebrity.” Since the petition has gained popularity, many viewers are pushing for two other Love Is Blind contestants to take over the reins: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton.

Lauren and Cameron fell in love during Season 1 and got engaged sight unseen. They went through with saying “I do” and are still married to this day. Reportedly, the couple is in talks to replace Nick and Vanessa, per an insider who spoke with DailyMail.com.

Love Is Blind producers have a lot to consider before launching a fifth season of the hit dating experiment on Netflix. The live reunion fiasco, along with complaints about the hosts and accusations of horrendous treatment of cast members during filming, means there’s likely a lot of chatter happening behind the scenes as we speak.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.