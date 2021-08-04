Love in Paradise viewers weigh in on Mark and Key’s relationship

Mark and Key’s relationship is fascinating to viewers who shared their reactions on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Mark and Key have become one of the most popular couples on Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story because viewers are really wondering if they are going to work out because there is a lot of love there.

Having met ten years prior in Bocas Del Toro, Panama when Key went through the hardest time of her life getting off Ketamine, Mark was there. They broke up back then when Mark had a hard time settling in to Key’s native Argentina because he didn’t speak Spanish and Key didn’t speak English.

Fast forward nine years and Key reached out to Mark to reconnect and they had been talking again for a year before this current visit in Boas Del Toro.

Mark wants Key to move to America, and Key doesn’t want to be pressured into anything because she loves her life the way it is although she does love Mark.

Love in Paradise viewers gave their opinions on social media about Mark and Key’s relationship.

Love in Paradise viewers reacted to Mark and Key on social media

Some people think that Mark’s eagerness coupled with Key’s flightiness will not end well for Mark. They have a ‘don’t ask don’t tell’ policy about seeing other people which is also eating at Mark.

One viewer summed it up by saying, “Argentinian Yogi chick is going to destroy poor old Mark.”

Another person remarked about Key’s beauty and fitness when they said, “Key is 36???”

Mark has not learned Spanish in the nine years they have been apart which has gotten on Key’s and viewer’s nerves.

One person put it blankly, “Mark learn some Spanish.”

Love in Paradise is proving to be entertaining to viewers who wanted a fresh cast

Since Happily Ever After? this season has been a total dud to viewers, having a fresh cast with a new premise has been a relief to fans who have felt the franchise has been stagnant.

The other three couples that are part of the Love in Paradise cast, Aryanna and Sherlon, Amber and Daniel, and Martine and Steven, all have their own separate drama as a result of falling in love while on vacation.

Viewers will have to keep watching this season to see the fallout and conclusions of the other relationships.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story airs Sundays on Discovery+.