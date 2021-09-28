Love in Paradise: The Caribbean couple Mark and Key have been spending time together in the US

Key has been in the US visiting Mark and their posts have been adorable. Pic credit: TLC

Mark and Key reunited in Bocas Del Toro, Panama on Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story after spending 10 years apart to decide if their relationship was worth pursuing.

Mark wanted Key to agree to move to California to be with him by the end of his few weeks visiting her in Panama. Key was annoyed that he never learned Spanish for her, that he wasn’t willing to give up anything for her, and that monogamy was really important to him. In the end, Key convinced Mark to keep an open relationship and be more flexible with their future.

It seems that they are still happy in love and Mark has been able to work well with the compromises because they have been posting up a storm on Instagram of the time they have been spending together in the US the last few days. While it’s unclear how long Key is staying in America with Mark, it appears to be excellent for their relationship.

Key Elisa Bulschtein and Mark Truzzolino have been posting about their fun in the US together

Key, who claimed on Love in Paradise that she had zero desire to see the US, decided to give the states and Mark a shot by coming to visit. It looks like the big gesture is paying off because they have been posting about their good time together.

Key posted a picture of the two of them in Las Vegas with hashtags like “#bocaslove” and “#markandkeyteam.”

Key also posted a cute video in Costa Mesa, California eating something that Mark made for her. The video shows her appreciation of the gesture and a funny moment when she bats his hand away when Mark tries to grab some.

Mark's Instagram page has been a little quieter, although he did post a picture of the two of them from the show around the time Key arrived in America with the caption, "Best partner ever."

The other Love in Paradise: The Caribbean couples are still together

Both Martine and Steven and Amber and Daniel have appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All where both couples confirmed that they are still together and very much in love still.

Aryanna and Sherlon, though still separated by different countries, are still together and talk multiple times a day. Aryanna plans on bringing their son Odin down to Jamaica to see Sherlon. They are still waiting on Sherlon’s travel visa to come to the US to go through, and that time together will determine more about their relationship.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story is currently on hiatus.