Loren Brovarnik is all glammed up for mom’s night out

Loren Brovarnik had a well-deserved mom’s night out — after admitting a few days ago that her postpartum depression had taken a turn for the worse.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star seemingly had a tearful moment before going out as she also shared a photo hugging her boys while sitting on the floor in her living room.

That might have sparked Loren to dress up and get out of the house, as she posted photos of her stylish outfit on social media.

She opted for a flowy, floral dress in black and white with lace details along the neckline and under the bust.

The outfit fell below the knees and had short sleeves with small, ruffled details.

Loren wore a pair of nude wedges and she added a pop of color with a small green handbag. She styled her hair in a messy bun with small face-framing pieces in the front and opted for minimal jewelry.

“She cleans up occasionally. 💁🏻‍♀️#momsnightout #momfluencer #3under3,” Loren captioned the post.

Loren Brovarnik says postpartum depression is real

Loren’s night out comes after a recent admission that she was relapsing, after getting a handle on her postpartum depression.

A few days ago, she opened up about her feelings and admitted that she was crying for no reason. However, Loren assured her 1.4 million Instagram followers that recurring PPD is nothing to be ashamed of.

In a recent Instagram Story, Loren posted a photo in tears while hugging her sons Shai and Asher.

“The PPD is real. Crying happy and sad tears while smiling and hugging my boys,” she remarked in the post. “The emotional roller coaster is wild.”

Loren Brovarnik is in tears with her boys. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The 34-year-old first opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression in September of 2022, a few days after giving birth to her daughter Ariel.

Her tearful admission was met with a slew of support from fellow moms and several reality TV stars — including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member Elizabeth Potthast, who was pregnant at the time.

People applauded Loren’s honesty as she continued to share her experience with PPD.

The TLC star was seeing improvements in her mood, and in January, at 4.5 months postpartum, she confessed that it was the best she had felt in a long time — despite still having some bad moments.

Now things have taken a backward spiral for the mom of three, but she will likely keep her followers updated as she attempts to get things back on track.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is a big fan of roe Wellness

Loren also shared another post on her Instagram Story that had nothing to do with her current mood.

Instead, she introduced her followers to roe Wellness, a skincare and wellness line that creates vegan, cruelty-free, and clean products for babies and moms.

Loren is a big fan of the brand, and she showed the products used on little Ariel, holding up a bottle of their probiotic power serum in the post. She noted that it’s “without a doubt my go-to brand for my babies.”

Loren Brovarnik promotes roe Wellness. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Included in the roe Wellness line are sunscreen, calming baby oil, and biome barrier creme for babies, and for moms, they have a stretch mark creme and a hydrating belly serum.

The products range in price from $23 to $116, with bundle deals included.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30/9:30c on TLC and Discovery+.