90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik sent a clear message to her critics who said that she and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, shouldn’t make their marriage a priority.

Loren and Alexei are parents to three under 3 — their son Shai is 2, their other son Asher is 1, and their daughter Ariel is six months old.

Parenting multiple young children can take its toll on parents, as Loren and Alexei have found. Alexei and Loren engage in regular date nights together to destress and keep their marriage strong.

In a recent Instagram post, Loren defended her and Alexei’s decision to spend time away from their kids to reconnect.

In the carousel post, Loren and Alexei posed in their date-night attire. Loren looked beautiful in a hot pink and orange off-the-shoulder sundress and black platform heels.

Alexei looked dapper in a striped short-sleeved shirt, which he wore partially unbuttoned and paired with light-washed jeans and green and white tennis shoes.

In another slide, Loren snapped a selfie in front of her bedroom mirror, showing off her outfit from Temu, lifting one leg for a flirty snap.

The third photo in the carousel saw Loren and Alexei snapping a couples’ selfie outside, looking relaxed and carefree.

In the caption, Loren wrote, “Making time for each other is a huge priority and unfortunately a lot of people have criticized us for that. We love our babies more than anything, but it’s important to remind ourselves that we can still have fun together and enjoy our date nights! 🧡💗”

It was obvious that despite the criticism they’ve received, Loren and Alexei had just as many, if not more, supporters than adversaries. Loren’s post received over 65,000 likes and thousands more of her 1.4 million followers showed their support in the comments section.

90 Day Fiance fans show Loren and Alexei their support

“Most marriages end after kids bc parents don’t do this!” wrote one of Loren’s followers. “You guys are doing amazing.”

Loren’s IG followers showed her support for going on date nights with Alexei. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Another fan wrote, “If you don’t keep dating and putting your marriage first now it can fall apart later. So many people divorce as the kids grow up because they grew apart. Strong loving parents on the same team is a strong loving family ❤️”

“Oh my goodness never feel guilty EVER !!!” penned another Instagram user. “U guys r great parents ❤️.. u do u and he happy.”

Loren and Alexei often squeeze in time for date nights. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Brovarniks paid a visit to New York City last month for a couple of nights away, kid-free.

Earlier this year, Loren and Alexei headed south of the border for a quick Mexican getaway, again without kids.

Despite the criticism she and Alexei have received, Loren has made it clear that she won’t be stopping date nights with her husband just to please her critics.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.