Loren and Alexei Brovarnik call out 90 Day: The Last Resort couples

Loren Brovarnik and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, recapped the latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort and they did not hold back, calling out the couples’ “immature” and “embarrassing” behavior.

Episode 8, titled Last Minute Invitation, was riddled with drama.

Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne tried to hash things out in therapy, but Loren admittedly has no hope that their marriage will last.

Florian Sukaj had an explosive argument with Jasmine Pineda over a party invite that blew out of proportion.

In another, eye-raising scene, the Albanian native and his wife, Stacey Silva, shared details about her twin sister Darcey Silva, garnering backlash online.

Loren and Alexei also had plenty to say about another controversial couple, Jasmine and Gino Palazzolo.

Their ongoing marital drama has been playing out on the show; however, you might be surprised by who the couple is siding with on this one.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik call out ‘immature’ 90 Day: The Last Resort cast member

Loren and Alexei joined Access Hollywood to discuss the latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, kicking things off with Rob and Sophie.

Loren agreed with viewers who don’t think the couple will be able to fix their marriage.

“I’m definitely in agreement,” exclaimed the mom of three, noting that she tried to talk with the duo at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, but things went left, with Sophie accusing her of being fake.

“I felt that at the Tell All…I think they’re just very different and the dynamic is off,” Loren bluntly added.

Loren and Alexei also reacted to the scene with Stacey and Florian, admitting they were shocked to find out that Darcey told Florian to leave his wife.

“Yeah, I couldn’t believe that,” exclaimed Alexei.

Meanwhile, Loren reacted to Florian’s dramatic reaction over claims he wasn’t invited to a group party, a behavior she called “immature.”

Loren says to watch out for Gino Palazzolo

Gino and Jasmine were also a topic of conversation as the couple’s rocky marriage continued to take center stage.

Jasmine has been going all out to seduce her husband, but he’s shown no interest in his wife, claiming she’s only doing it for the cameras.

Loren, however, is over Gino’s behavior, pointing the finger at him for their marital issues, noting, “It’s the quiet ones you have to watch out for.”

She added, “He is basically saying, ‘I don’t want you,’ without saying it.”

While admitting that Jasmine can be crazy, Loren defended the Panamanian native.

“She loves him,” said the brunette beauty. “All she wants is love and affection and attention from him…I feel bad; it’s like embarrassing.”

Check out the clip of Loren and Alexei below.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.