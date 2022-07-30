Long-haired Tino shares ‘political’ opinion in throwback video

Tino Franco gives his political opinion on a former Bachelorette contestant. Pic credit: @ABC

The first-ever co-Bachelorette season with leading women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, is currently underway and three episodes in.

As Bachelor Nation fans watch this season, it’s fairly easy to see that both women are forming connections with a few of these men in particular.

One of these particular guys who seems to be one of Rachel’s front runners is Tino Franco.

Tino is from Playa Del Rey, California, and works as a general contractor. He is a 27-year-old who is very family-oriented, and it also appears that he is a Bachelor franchise fan.

Just a few years back, Tino had longer hair and looked to have a fan favorite when it came to Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

As a contractor himself, he thought that Tyler Cameron, also a man working in the construction field, and the former pageant queen, were perfect for each other.

Tino Franco was Team Tyler Cameron when it came to Hannah Brown’s season

A video has come out from Tino’s memories of three years ago on July 29, 2019, when there were three suitors left on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

The video that @bachelornation.scoop took from Tino’s Instagram story, showed Tino was for Team Tyler, as the caption on the video read, “Hahaha team @carhartt lives on.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

As Tino talked during the video, he said he normally does not post political opinions on social media, but he stated this was close to his heart, as he claimed, “Tyler C has been holding it down all season. He’s been a gentleman, he’s been caring, he’s starting to open up more. The future is bright, and him and Hannah are perfect together.”

The video then flashes forward to Tino’s brother videoing Tino as he watches Hannah eliminate Peter Weber, and then keep Tyler and Jed Wyatt as her final two. Tino can be seen hooping and hollering and screaming yes at the television.

Bachelor Nation fans love Tino Franco’s video and also have opinions about Tyler Cameron

The first viewer to comment on Tino’s video exclaimed, “love that he is an unashamed bachelor fan just like us [heart-faced emoji] usually the guys try to act like they’ve never seen it before.”

Two other fans declared that they wanted Tino to grow his hair back out and said he was giving off some Fabio vibes.

Another woman stated when talking about Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, “That season had a chokehold on everyone [crying face emoji] I don’t blame him.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Still, others stated, “And that’s how you know ladies and gentlemen, he’s perfect,” as well as, “He’s a Tyler C superfan.”

One woman declared how obsessed she was over Tino’s longer hairstyle, while another still, to this day, can’t figure out how Jed won Hannah’s season and heart over Tyler.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

While Tino is still in the running for Rachel’s heart on this current season of The Bachelorette, maybe he’ll have someone rooting for him as he did for Tyler.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.