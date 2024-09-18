Liz Woods was on reality TV before 90 Day Fiance — See pics from her ‘improv’ appearance

A photo of Liz Woods is making its rounds on social media, and it appears the 90 Day Fiance personality was on television before her TLC days.

90 Day Fiance fans were introduced to Liz during Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Following Big Ed Brown‘s breakup with Rose Vega, he was on the prowl for a new ladylove.

Big Ed met Liz at a San Diego restaurant where she was a server, and they hit it off.

Their tumultuous relationship played out for three agonizing years, including dozens of breakups and makeups.

But they finally put their relationship to rest during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when Big Ed called off their wedding (unbeknownst to Liz) following an intense argument over taco pasta.

A photo has resurfaced of Liz Woods on America’s Court from 2014

But long before joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance and multiple spinoffs, Liz made her television debut elsewhere: on the fictional show America’s Court.

A screenshot of Liz’s appearance was posted on Reddit in a thread captioned, “Is this Liz on America’s Court?”

In the photo, Liz appeared much younger. She wore long dark hair with blonde ends, a red top, and matching red lipstick as she filmed at the courtroom lectern.

Since the pic went public, 90 Day Fiance fans have been curious whether it was Liz in the photo or her doppelganger.

Amid all of the speculation online, 90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty was able to set the record straight.

Shabooty posted a screenshot of the Reddit post on X (formerly Twitter), along with a caption explaining that he got the tea directly from Liz herself.

Liz confirms she’s the woman in the photo and shoots down rumors she was seeking reality TV fame

“OMFG as the #1 Liz source (yours truly) I told people this was just a twin/doppelgänger… except I confirmed with the source (herself) and IT REALLY IS LIZ on America’s Court, filmed a decade ago!” the caption read.

OMFG as the #1 Liz source (yours truly) I told people this was just a twin/doppelgänger… except I confirmed with the source (herself) and IT REALLY IS LIZ on America’s Court, filmed a decade ago! 🤯🤯🤯 #90DayFiance 💯 pic.twitter.com/2DlTqCxqEH — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) September 18, 2024

In a follow-up post on X, Shabooty updated his followers on the details surrounding Liz’s appearance on America’s Court.

Apparently, Liz has caught some heat for “trying to be on TV.” But per Shabooty, Liz claims she was watching a live comedy show on a lot near America’s Court’s set when a producer approached her.

The producer was reportedly looking for roughly 10 people “who could come in and improv for the show, so Liz and the group of girls she was with said YOLO and did it.”

Update for the Liz detractors saying she been trying to be on TV… Here’s how she ended up on appearing on America’s Court: she was watching a live comedy show on another lot & there were a bunch of other studios nearby, and one of the producers from this particular studio came… pic.twitter.com/pBgKwPWecg — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) September 18, 2024

“She didn’t hunt out TV time, the TV opportunity came knocking on her door,” Shabooty added.

According to the Redditor who first posted Liz’s America’s Court photo, the TLC star portrayed a character named Lauren Delahaye.

Per IMDb, Liz is credited with appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day: The Last Resort, 90 Day: The Single Life, and Entertainment Tonight, but not America’s Court.

Will Liz continue to film for future 90 Day Fiance spinoffs?

Now that her relationship with Ed is over, Liz has moved on with her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga.

Liz hinted that her tenure on 90 Day Fiance isn’t over, especially now that she has a new storyline to share in future spinoffs.

But whether Jayson will take part in filming for reality TV alongside his girlfriend remains in question.

This summer, when asked whether she would consider sharing her and Jayson’s love story for TLC’s cameras, Liz danced around the question.

“You kind of need drama, to be honest. I don’t know if we really make that category, but I definitely know people are excited to meet my new man,” she told TV Insider.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.