Liz Woods trying to gain weight after ‘unhealthy’ weight loss

At one point, Liz Woods was on a mission to lose weight, but after her recent cancer diagnosis, she’s trying to gain some.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Liz confirmed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram comment.

Liz revealed that she was “going through treatment for” cancer, although she didn’t share any details about her diagnosis.

Before undergoing 14 rounds of chemotherapy, Liz had been working to get herself back into shape after a rough patch in her life – including her split from her ex-fiance, Big Ed Brown.

As she shared, antidepressants had caused her to gain unwanted pounds, so she adhered to a strict diet and exercise regime.

But chemo sent things in the opposite direction, and as a result, she shed more weight than she intended.

Now, Liz is on a weight-gaining journey.

Liz says she’s trying to put back on weight and gain muscle

Liz Woods shared the news on Instagram with a detailed account of her meal plan.

Liz’s DMs have been “lit” with requests for her meal plan after her fans and followers noticed her slimmed-down physique.

As she explained in her caption, she lost 22 pounds in December 2023 during her first month on the program.

Liz’s starting weight was 170 pounds, and she whittled her way down to 125 pounds with the help of her meal plan.

However, being sick and going through chemo knocked her weight down to 108 pounds, a weight she says wasn’t healthy for her.

“Those Last 17 Lbs Were Not A Healthy Time For Me And Not Apart Of Any Program,” Liz wrote in her caption.

“My Next Journey Is Completely Different As I’m Trying To Put Back On Weight And Gain Some Muscle Back. I’m Very Cautious Of What I Choose To Give My Body Now,” she added.

Liz’s fans shower her with support

Liz’s Instagram post accumulated many supportive comments from her fans and followers.

One such comment came from @moon_love_reiki, who wrote, “I had no idea. I’m so sorry and I hope you’re well and healing. Sending you love, light and healing.”

Another Instagram user thanked Liz for sharing her meal plan, “Wow!! 😢 you’ve gone through so much!”

Others expressed how sorry they were to discover Liz had been sick.

A fellow 90 Day Fiance personality, Scott Wern, told Liz she’s doing “great!”

One of Liz’s fans noted that she doesn’t need to explain herself to anyone and suggested she turn off comments and DMs and keep her life private online.

90 Day Fiance fans support Liz Woods. Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

Liz has been through a lot in recent months

According to Liz’s Instagram post dated December 21, 2024, she has concluded her chemotherapy treatments and looks ready to return to her baseline.

In the post, Liz uploaded photos and a video of herself completing a marathon and, in her caption, shared how much she had achieved in recent days.

“In this last week I was promoted at work, finished my last round of chemo, and accomplished my first run within the last 6 months,” Liz wrote, adding, “Blessed 🙏.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.