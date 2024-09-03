Liz Woods responds to Photoshop rumors: ‘I’m a size 1 now’

An ultra-slim photo of Liz Woods has been circulating online, and critics have accused her of Photoshopping it.

But now that the photo has gone viral, the 90 Day Fiance personality is ready to set the record straight.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a photo of Liz posing with her boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, has been making its rounds on social media.

Liz recently posted the pic in her Instagram Story, and it’s since been plastered all over Instagram, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter).

In the pic, Liz looked thinner than ever, sparking rumors that she digitally altered the snap to make herself look skinnier.

With all of the chit-chat surrounding Liz’s svelte figure, she’s setting the record straight.

Shabooty shared Liz’s viral photo on X along with an explanation via Liz as to whether or not she edited her photo to appear slimmer.

Liz Woods sets the record straight

In his caption, he wrote, “The 90 day internet rumorville about Liz and this now infamous photo has been going bonkers.”

“I wanted to clear the air directly from Liz and get answers! So SEE BELOW for the tea you know you kneed.”

Shabooty wrote that he’s been in contact with Liz regarding the photo, which fans are “going bananas over.”

As he put it, the explanation is in his words, not Liz’s.

Apparently, Liz relayed to Shabooty that “for one, it was a still shot from a video not a photo (the person taking their photo accidentally took a video instead of a picture)—that may have message with the image quality.”

Liz does not Photoshop her photos, either allegedly. Additionally, she can hyper-extend her legs, which explains why her back leg looked a bit contorted in the photograph.

As Shabooty noted, the official term is “joint hyper-mobility.”

And, to clear the air once and for all, Liz says she has simply dropped a lot of weight since kicking Big Ed Brown to the curb. So much weight, in fact, that she’s now a size 1, according to what she told Shabooty.

Liz shared how she lost so much weight

As Liz explained to an Instagram follower in a recent post, she has dropped weight through a combination of medications and lifestyle changes.

She told her fans that her antidepressants made her gain “a ton of weight.” So, once she discontinued the meds, the weight began to fall off.

In addition, Liz says she’s been doing a lot of cardio, including running and watching Netflix while using the elliptical machine, to contribute to her slender figure.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.