90 Day Fiance star Liz Woods confirms cancer diagnosis

Liz Woods is clearing the air concerning her health.

The 90 Day Fiance star’s name has been splashed across headlines in recent weeks amid speculation that she’s battling cancer.

Although Liz admitted to undergoing chemotherapy, she hadn’t confirmed a cancer diagnosis—until now.

The 32-year-old reality TV star verified the news in a recent Instagram comment.

90 Day Fiance blogger @shabootydotcom shared a photo of Liz earlier this week.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the pic, which was taken one year ago, Liz posed with her daughter, Ryleigh, while enjoying breakfast together.

The comments section of the post was overflowing with concern from 90 Day Fiance fans who had heard the rumors that Liz was ill.

Liz tells a 90 Day Fiance fan she’s ‘going through treatment’ for cancer

One such commenter asked, “Does Liz have Cancer?”

Liz saw the comment and replied, setting the record straight.

Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

“@_poshpothead I’m going through treatment for it,” Liz responded.

While Liz has confirmed her cancer diagnosis, she hasn’t shared what type of cancer she was treated for.

Liz’s recent weight loss got tongues wagging

She sparked concern among 90 Day Fiance fans last month when she posted an Instagram post showcasing her thinner-than-ever frame.

In the caption of her upload, Liz revealed to her followers that she had just completed a round of chemotherapy.

“In this last week I was promoted at work, finished my last round of chemo, and accomplished my first run within the last 6 months. Blessed 🙏,” she shared.

Liz may have begun hinting at her health issues late last year.

The single mom posed for a rooftop photo last month, looking incredibly svelte, and noted she was attending a cancer benefit dinner, further spurring rumors that she had cancer.

Some of her followers were concerned by the post and wondered why she was drawing attention to a cancer benefit event.

Liz claps back at a body shamer

Liz’s dramatic weight loss has certainly caught the attention of her fans and critics.

While some applauded her newly trimmed-down physique, she received backlash from others.

Liz recently shared a before-and-after snap in her Instagram Story, showing how much weight she had lost in 12 months’ time.

Shortly after sharing the photo, Liz received a DM from a critic who told her that she looked “tooo skinny” in her “after” photo.

Liz called out her hater by screenshotting the comment and posting it in her Story.

“It’s actually perfect thank you very much,” Liz clapped back.

As she continued to explain, Liz has experienced depression, leading to her previous weight gain.

“My body has been through depression, which made me gain an uncontrollable amount of weight,” she wrote.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Liz explained in April 2024 that taking antidepressants caused her to gain a “ton” of weight.

Liz continued to clap back at her critic, adding, “Treated me well during my own weight loss journey and then endured 14 rounds of chemo.”

“I pray you deal with your own body insecurities,” Liz concluded, adding a middle-finger emoji for added effect. “Much love.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.