90 Day Fiance star Big Ed Brown launches his own wine brand

Big Ed Brown is trading reality TV for entrepreneurship.

The 90 Day Fiance star is launching his brand of wine after purchasing his very own vineyard in Argentina.

Big Ed Malbec is the name of Big Ed’s wine brand, and he hopes to have it available in popular retail stores before the end of 2025.

Speaking with The Mirror US, Big Ed revealed his business plans—something he considers a dream come true.

“I have always been a huge fan of Malbec wine from Argentina,” Ed told the publication.

“I’ve tried other grapes from your Zinfandels to your Cabernets to your Pinots, but there’s something about the region of Argentina, Mendoza specifically, that I just fell in love with,” Ed shared, “And it’s always been a dream of mine to have my own winery.”

Big Ed describes his wine brand: ‘It’s the best’

For anyone who isn’t a wine aficionado, Malbec is described as a “full-bodied red wine that originated in France but grows mainly in Argentina,” per Wine Insiders.

Also, “Argentinian Malbec is more fruit-forward, with a velvety texture and flavors of cocoa and plum.”

Big Ed Brown describes his Malbec as “one of the most smoothest, eloquent grapes [customers will] ever taste.”

And Big Ed seemingly knows a thing or two about Malbec. He admits that he drinks Malbec daily and facetiously credits it with keeping him alive.

Big Ed hopes to sell Big Ed Malbec at Walmarts; in 600 stores by next December, to be exact.

According to the reality TV star/real estate agent, his meeting with Walmart reportedly went well,

“I’m excited. So, Big Ed Malbec, it’s the best,” Big Ed touted.

Big Ed opens up about gaining confidence after his 90 Day Fiance debut

Aside from his new business venture, Big Ed hasn’t forgotten about 90 Day Fiance, which catapulted him into reality TV stardom.

He confessed that the franchise has given him plenty of optimism, hope, and confidence.

In addition, the interior designer-turned-realtor said 90 Day Fiance and the multiple spin-offs he’s appeared in have helped him become comfortable in his skin.

Big Ed told the outlet that once he was able to master that, regardless of his weight or his physical appearance, confidence has “[exuded] far beyond” what he could ever imagine.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.