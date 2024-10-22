Big Ed Brown caught on camera kissing college girls during Nashville night out

Big Ed Brown is rarely in the headlines for the right reasons.

The drama follows the 90 Day Fiance villain wherever he goes, and somehow, Sharp Entertainment has cameras following his every move.

The latest drama surrounding the 57-year-old involves him getting caught on camera kissing college girls in Nashville, Tennessee.

Popular 90 Day Fiance universe blogger @SHABOOTY took to X on Tuesday to share photos of Ed and much younger women.

“Oh no! Spies tell me a bunch of college girls were out at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend and they ran into Big Ed, and that run in included a kiss,” the account shared.

“Here is photo evidence. I hope they washed that kiss away with some Bacardi 151,” the post concluded.

Take a look at the photos below.

Oh no! Spies tell me a bunch of college girls were out at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend and they ran into Big Ed, and that run in included a kiss 🤢 Here is photo evidence. I hope they washed that kiss away with some Bacardi 151. 🥃🤦🏻‍♂️ #90dayfiance #exclusive pic.twitter.com/HSTsd2ibiJ — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) October 22, 2024

Ed first appeared on TV screens on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4.

Ed has a storied past on 90 Day Fiance

At the time, he was romancing Rosemarie “Rose” Vega in the Philippines.

Their relationship ended after Rose grew tired of her supposed love interest’s rude comments about her.

Rose had a post-Big Ed glow-up and regularly updates her followers about her life with her son, Prince.

Thanks to Ed’s complicated personality, he returned to the franchise on 90 Day: The Single Life, where he met and romanced Liz Woods.

Despite countless bumps in the road, they almost made it down the aisle.

Their engagement dramatically concluded on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 earlier this year, with Ed calling wedding vendors to cancel the big day without informing Liz.

It was some of the most shocking reality TV in recent memory, but their separation was for the best.

If 90 Day: Last Resort couldn’t salvage their relationship, there was little hope that anything else would help.

During the Tell All, Liz revealed that she was in a relationship with Jayson Zuniga, who went head-to-head with Ed during multiple arguments on the season-ending event.

Due to another of his relationships imploding, there were questions about whether Ed’s time on the franchise had finally ended.

Ed was engaged just last month

Ed has never had many fans because viewers of the shows continually call out how he has treated the women he claimed to love.

Last month, Ed returned to the headlines to announce his engagement to Porscha, a 29-year-old woman he had met at a meet-and-greet just 24 hours earlier.

Yes, he actually popped the question after getting to know her for a day.

At the time, there were theories that he was doing anything to cling to his 90-Day Fiance fame, and an impromptu proposal may have been a last-ditch effort to secure his future with the TLC juggernaut.

It’s unclear whether the Sharp Entertainment cameras were with him at the bar in Nashville, but we can’t rule anything out because he’ll likely be back on screens soon.

Producers keep bringing Big Ed back because he has throngs of people watching, and many of them are tuning in to criticize his actions.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on hiatus at TLC. Stream Seasons 1-8 on Discovery+ and Max.