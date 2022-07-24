Lisa Vanderpump talks ‘authentic’ Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Lisa Vanderpump gushes about what is to come in the new season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Vanderpump Rules crew is gearing up for their newest season. The hit Bravo show began filming Season 10 last week and is poised to show viewers an entirely new side of several cast members.

Although all of the show’s stars have signed on for the new season, the dynamics of the group have altered significantly since the end of Season 9 back in December 2021.

James Kennedy’s relationship with co-star Raquel Leviss came to a dramatic end as they dropped the bombshell news to their co-stars that they’d decided to split. Considering much of Season 9 was wrapped around their engagement and impending wedding, the news was shocking to say the least.

Lala Kent also split from her fiance Randall Emmett prior to filming the reunion. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala walked away from their relationship after cheating rumors surfaced online. In the months following their split, Lala and Randall have been embroiled in custody drama over their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean.

Even more shocking news came in March when longtime couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced they were also ending their relationship of over 12 years. The couple is currently in the midst of a divorce and portions of it will likely play out when the new season airs.

It isn’t all bad news though. Although his divorce is admittedly painful, Schwartz has plenty to celebrate with the opening of his latest business venture with BFF and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval.

The two business partners recently enjoyed the grand opening of their Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge. At the event, hosted by dailymail.com and TMX, Us Weekly caught up with SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump who admitted that although the dynamic has shifted, there are still plenty of endearing moments to look forward to.

Lisa Vanderpump marvels at the continued success of Vanderpump Rules

While speaking to the outlet, Lisa gave credit to the VPR cast and shared that although it’s her name in the title, it’s really the cast who has helped bring the show its immense success.

“Although it’s called Vanderpump Rules, it’s all about the relationships with these kids — it’s always been like that,” Lisa gushed.

She continued, “And it’s an authentic show. That’s the most important thing to me — there’s a lot of bulls**t on the show, that’s for sure — but I mean, the relationships, we’re not pulling people in and just setting them in a situation, hoping they get on, these people have been friends for years.”

Lisa talks seeing Vanderpump Rules cast members being single for Season 10

Lisa also noted she’s known certain members of the show’s cast for well over a decade at this point and she’s always so proud to see how far they’ve come.

“Tom Sandoval, I’ve known him for probably something like 15 years. That’s when he started working for me. [And] Scheana [Shay] — I mean, all of them, so many years. So to see them grow up, make mistakes, come back the other side, it’s kind of amazing,” she marveled.

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season, Lisa shared that this will be the first time viewers have seen different cast members single at the same time.

“I think you’re seeing a lot of people single for the first time. Like Katie, the first time ever. Me, the first time ever,” Lisa said. “I feel like you’re gonna get a little bit of throwback … mixed with, like, we’re grownups and we have a different set of problems this round.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.