Lisa Vanderpump defends Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss against ‘vigilante’ Bravo fans

The Brave universe was rocked last week when it was announced that Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval had split after nine years together.

Adding insult to injury, rumors swirled that the breakup happened because Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss had been having a six-month affair.

At the helm of this drama is the former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump, whose chain of L.A. restaurants helped form the hit show.

She stopped by Andy Cohen’s clubhouse last night on Watch What Happens Live, and she gave her honest opinion on the scandal and had some words for loyal VPR fans.

Lisa admitted when she found out that she was devastated by the news, had seen and spoken to Ariana, and even shot scenes with her about the affair. But Lisa also had some advice for passionate fans and their “vigilante justice.”

“They’re all hurting,” Lisa said of her former “Survers.” “Condemn their actions, but don’t condemn the people. All of this aggression, it can have serious ramifications, and I don’t want to see it,” she added, saying, “unless it’s to Kyle (Richards) or Lisa Rinna,” which got a huge laugh from the audience.

Raquel Leviss breaks her silence over a months-long affair

After news of the affair broke, Raquel made a public statement days later, apologizing for her actions and for hurting her friends.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” Raquel wrote, confirming she and Tom Sandoval had been engaging in a months-long affair.

Raquel said that she has been in counseling and is reflecting on the choices she made. She admitted to having patterns of codependency and an addiction to feeling loved, which she has sought through “emotional validation” and “intimate connections.”

She said that she often prioritizes those intimate relationships over her friendships, which is why she is choosing to “take steps to understand” her behavior to “make healthier choices.”

Raquel revealed that she has been physically assaulted, has lost friendships, and has received both death threats and hate emails. When discussing her future, the 28-year-old beauty queen said she is learning to “set stronger emotional boundaries” to protect her mental health.

Tom Sandoval reportedly quit filming Vanderpump Rules after the ‘Scandoval’

Tom and Raquel reportedly filmed scenes for Vanderpump Rules Season 10 as a couple, but at least one of those scenes wasn’t what Tom wanted, as he asked production for a re-shoot. When Tom’s request was denied, Tom allegedly refused to film any more content for the show.

A source revealed, “Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don’t listen to him.”

While Tom was upset about how the scene he filmed with Raquel would make him look, it doesn’t seem like he is done with Vanderpump Rules for good. Tom remains contractually bound to film for the show, and exiting now would damage his already tarnished reputation even more.

Another source told the publication there are plans to film with Tom later this week.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.