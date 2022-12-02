Lisa Hochstein shades her estranged husband in newly released RHOM tagline

RHOM star Lisa Hochstein’s revealed that this season will be rough for her. Pic credit: @lisahochstein/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Miami taglines are out, which means the show is closer to airing. In fact, Season 5 of the show will premiere next week.

Alexia Nepola opened the taglines and was confident about what she brought. She said, “In Miami, the sun brings the heat, but I bring the fire.”

Her co-star Lisa Hochstein alluded to her ongoing divorce from Dr. Lenny Hochstein in hers.

She said, “You can try to take my castle, but you will never steal my crown.”

Last season, Lisa revealed that she and her then-husband had gone through a separation while the show was on its years-long hiatus. She admitted that Lenny had cheated on her and added that it was an emotional affair.

She said that in the end, he came back to her, and their foundation was stronger than ever. But even at the time, it was apparent from their interactions that things were not rosy.

RHOM fans will witness Lisa Hochstein’s divorce

This time RHOM fans will go on the emotional ride that is divorce with Lisa. During the trailer for the show, she was seen crying as she said, “I don’t know if my marriage is going to survive.”

Lisa was blindsided when Lenny filed for divorce in June, after 12 years of marriage. She then filed papers saying that Lenny was verbally abusive toward her in front of their children. She explained that he even threatened her.

Lisa also explained to her co-stars that she was losing her, “Best friend to another woman.” The reality star revealed to them that Lenny was already going out on dates with that woman.

His new girlfriend’s name is Katharina Mazepa.

Katharina recently filed a restraining order against Lisa claiming that the reality star was harassing and bullying her.

Lisa Hochstein says she is going through horrible things

Recently, Lisa revealed at BravoCon that she had joined the show because she wanted to showcase her beautiful life and that she has had a lot of fun on the show.

However, she added, “Halfway through, horrible life changes happen to me. You’ll have to see it to believe it.”

Last week, Lisa revealed that Lenny cut her off financially and she was even struggling to buy diapers and food. He also wants her to kick her out of their marital home, hence her tagline. Per their prenuptial agreement, in the event of divorce filing Lisa had 30 days to leave their home.

It will be an emotional ride this season for the fans judging by what Lisa was going through and by the other ladies’ taglines.

RHOM taglines

Tagline reveal! Reply with your thoughts. Don't be shy. pic.twitter.com/dr4AxHRmfe — Peacock (@peacock) November 29, 2022

Guerdy Abraira referenced her quick comebacks and successful business. She said, “The only thing that moves faster than my mouth is my ambition.”

Larsa Pippen addressed some of the hate she has been getting. She said, “Hate all you want cause if I were you, I’d hate me too.”

Julia Lemigova said, “When the chicks fly the coop, it’s time for this mama bird to spread her wings.”

Dr. Nicole Martin alluded to her recent engagement and said, “I’m a pro at the rules of engagement and I have the ring to prove it.”

The first four episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami will air on December 8, with new episodes dropping every Thursday on Peacock.