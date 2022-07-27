Lindsey Georgoulis reveals which MAFS member she most keeps in touch with

Lindsey Georgoulis reveals whether she regrets her Married at First Sight experience and more. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey Georgoulis recently engaged with followers and answered their questions about love and life.

The MAFS star also dished on her followers Married at First Sight inquiries.

Lindsey was a polarizing figure on Married at First Sight Season 14, with fans criticizing her abrasive personality and below-the-belt disses.

Despite still receiving backlash online, Lindsey continues confidently posting and sharing her thoughts.

Lindsey’s latest Q&A featured MAFS questions, such as fans wanting to know who she remains closest to from the franchise.

While Lindsey and Olajuwon Dickerson developed a close bond during the show, she surprisingly revealed a different cast member with whom she most often keeps in contact.

Lindsey Georgoulis remains close with a MAFS Season 14 husband

Lindsey Georgoulis took to her Instagram stories and encouraged fans to ask her a question.

One follower wanted to know, “Which MAFS member do you keep in touch with the most?”

Lindsey replied, “Just had a long call with [Michael Morency] testers. You guys should check out his 7am club.”

MAFS viewers will recall Michael was married to Jasmina Outar and the couple chose to divorce after saying yes on Decision Day.

Michael and Lindsey weren’t shown to have much of a bond on the show, but it appears they have maintained a connection away from the cameras.

Lindsey Georgoulis loves her imperfect life

A follower asked Lindsey, “Do you regret doing MAFS?”

Lindsey replied, “Nope. Look at my beautiful life! I love it imperfections and all.”

Another question Lindsey received was, “What was your biggest takeaway from being on MAFS?”

Lindsey replied, “Don’t hang into a relationship (that doesn’t value you) too long out of loyalty. It will change you and you’ll need to get your glow back.”

Lindsey’s glow could also be about the “Lindsey-magic” she detailed having in a letter she read at the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion.

Lindsey Georgoulis reveals her celebrity crushes

As fans got to know Lindsey more through the Q&A, one follower wanted to know, “Who are your celebrity crushes?”

Lindsey shared a stick of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, adding “& Dick Van Dyke.”

Lindsey’s entered a new chapter of life as she returns to being single and navigates California, and she’s vocal about being happy with her current status in life.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.