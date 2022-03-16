LHHATL Mimi Faust and Ty Young break off their second engagement

Mimi Faust and Ty Young split after a cheating video surfaced. Pic credit: VH1

Love and Hip Hop star Mimi Faust and fiancé WNBA player Ty Young have called off their engagement for the second time. A video surfaced that showed Ty cozying up to another WNBA star, DiJonai Carrington.

The on-again, off-again pair just got engaged again in January of 2022, after calling off their first engagement and breaking up in June of 2021. Ty is a WNBA free agent, but now appears to be a free agent in her personal life as well.

However, Ty claims she wasn’t cheating with the woman in the video because she was already single, and the DiJonai, who plays for the Connecticut Sun, is only a friend.

It was a quick end to Mimi and Ty’s engagement

Ty posted to Instagram on March 15, the day the cheating rumors broke. Ty shared a quote that read, “Sometimes you need them fallouts to see what people been holding in. Normally things happen in silence. But since we’re here. You can’t cheat when you’re single and I guess you can’t have friends either.” Ty’s post has since been deleted.

The post appeared after Ty was caught packing on PDA with another WNBA player during an outing. In the video that has been circulating on social media, DiJonai was seen putting her hands around Ty’s waist.

Mimi found out like the fans did – through social media. In response, Mimi took to Instagram with a meme that declared, “Breathe, and remember who the f**k you are,” and the reality star simply said in the caption, “Enough said.”

Mimi exclusively spoke to The Shade Room, saying, “It is imperative that when you say you are moving forward with your plans, life or goals…that those words are followed by action and led by passion. My friends, we all have grown in the past 2-3 years. New friends and old; they remain people we learn from and share or [our] life stories with.”

She added, “In saying this, I want to make sure that I wish Ty the best. Remember, we all have grow and that is ok. It’s also ok to grow apart. Just respect each other in the process.”

Fans were shocked to hear of the recent split, considering Mimi posted Ty as her Woman Crush Wednesday just last week.

Where did it go wrong with Mimi and Ty?

After years of dating, Ty and Mimi announced that they were engaged in August 2020. Viewers were thrilled Mimi found true love after several tumultuous relationships that played out over the seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Throughout their relationship, Ty also became involved in Mimi’s daughter’s life as well.

The pair called off their first engagement, with Mimi claiming it was her decision and she simply was not ready to get married. They rekindled their relationship after a break and got engaged once more in January.

It appears this might be the final break for the duo. Neither Mimi nor Ty have made an official statement of their breakup, and DiJonai Carrington has not spoken out about being involved in the drama.

Love and Hip Hop is on hiatus on VH1.