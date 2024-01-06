Leslie Fhima was a class act in a gorgeous one-shoulder dress at The Golden Bachelor wedding

After quite a bit of speculation, Leslie Fhima was in attendance for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s The Golden Bachelor wedding on Thursday.

As we led up to the big day, Gerry and Theresa were asked whether or not Leslie would be invited.

Clearly, she was, as were all the women who competed for Gerry’s heart on the first season of The Golden Bachelor.

Initially, Gerry and Theresa said they’d love to have her there but didn’t know if she’d want to be.

After all, Gerry broke Leslie’s heart on finale night after telling her during Fantasy Suites that she was “the one” and then quickly changing his mind after spending the night with Theresa.

But it seems that all has been forgiven, and even after a medical emergency, Leslie ensured she was there for Gerry and Theresa’s special day.

Leslie Fhima is radiant at The Golden Bachelor wedding

After opening up about her recent surprise surgery, Leslie Fhima confirmed that she would be attending The Golden Bachelor wedding.

Not only was she there, but she looked incredible, especially for someone who was days past an emergency hospitalization and surgery.

We’re going out on a limb here and guessing that this dress didn’t cost Leslie $60,000, either, but she definitely looked like a million bucks.

The Golden Bachelor runner-up wore a skintight pewter gown with one shoulder strap, leaving the other shoulder bare in a shimmery goddess sort of way.

She further dressed it up with long gold earrings, multiple gold chains, and strappy gold heels that showed off a perfect pedicure that matched her dress.

Leslie Fhima is quite a sight at The Golden Bachelor wedding. Pic credit: Disney/James N Clark

Leslie Fhima had a great time rubbing shoulders with Bachelor Nation at The Golden Bachelor wedding

Leslie shared a carousel of photos from her time at the biggest Bachelor wedding of the year.

She got busy on the dance floor, and we nearly forgot that she recently had emergency surgery.

Leslie shared photos of herself with many Bachelor Nation stars, including Ben Higgins, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Rachel Recchia.

She also spent time with The Golden Bachelor alums April Kirkwood and Joan Vassos while enjoying the lavish celebration.

She captioned the nine-photo share, writing, “Golden Wedding was so so fun!

Love seeing all my friends and Bachelor Nation Alumni!!”

It’s still unclear if Leslie will be named The Golden Bachelorette lead, but after the way she carried herself at the wedding, we can see it happening.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.