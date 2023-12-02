Leslie Fhima’s $60k blue dress did make an appearance ahead of The Golden Bachelor finale

Leslie Fhima was ready for Gerry Turner to propose to her on The Golden Bachelor’s season finale.

After all, he told her she was “the one” and confessed that he was in love with her during their Fantasy Suites date in Costa Rica.

It turns out that Gerry was feeding her a fantasy in real life, though, because he left Leslie to spend time with Theresa Nist for their Fantasy Suites date, and after spending the night with the New Jersey native, he changed his mind.

The problem is that he didn’t let Leslie know until the finale — when he tried to let her down as easily as possible after promising a future together.

Rather than making Leslie walk up to him in that gorgeous beachside proposal spot for the big breakup, he told her privately — or as privately as you possibly could with cameras rolling — before heading to the special site to put a ring on Theresa’s finger.

It broke Leslie’s heart because she was already planning their future together after believing Gerry when he told her that she was “his girl” and that they would be together.

Leslie Fhima spent $60,000 on a blue proposal dress

While spilling her heart out to Gerry face-to-face during the live After the Final Rose, Leslie Fhima revealed that due to her belief that she was actually “the one,” she purchased a costly finale dress and even wrote her vows.

She told Gerry that she had picked a blue dress that matched their eyes and had envisioned the special moment.

In the episode, we never see Leslie in that gorgeous blue dress because he sat her down before the fact and told her “privately” that he was in love with Theresa instead.

But eagle-eyed Golden Bachelor fans did see a snippet of the dress.

Leslie Fhima did end up wearing her gorgeous blue dress, but we didn’t see it on The Golden Bachelor finale. Pic credit: ABC

Leslie was shown wearing that dress in The Golden Bachelor finale sneak peek on YouTube ahead of the big episode.

We’re not sure how or why that was even filmed except that maybe they had her put it on for the cameras to offer up the salacious sneak peek and get fans talking since she never did confront Gerry in his proposal spot, having been sent home before that big moment.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will get married on TV

We also learned right at the end of the finale that Gerry and Theresa are rushing to the alter, and we’ll get to see their wedding play out on January 4.

Gerry told viewers that, since they aren’t getting any younger, he and Theresa can’t wait to tie the knot.

After Jesse Palmer told them they were headed to Italy for a romantic vacation together, Gerry announced that they would treat it as their honeymoon because they were getting hitched ASAP.

The Golden Bachelor wedding special will air on Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.