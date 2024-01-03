The Golden Bachelor runner up Leslie Fhima dishes on birthday hospitalization and ‘random surgery’

The Golden Bachelor live wedding is coming up, and one of the hottest questions viewers have about it is whether Leslie Fhima will be there.

She was a fan-favorite from the first season and was expected (and expecting) to get that final rose until Gerry Turner changed his mind at the last minute.

Gerry and Theresa have addressed whether they wanted Leslie on hand to see them tie the knot.

But questioned whether she’d even want to be in attendance.

Now, it looks like Leslie has a great excuse if she decides not to show up for Gerry and Theresa’s big day.

The Minnesota native took to social media to open up about a recent hospitalization that got in the way of her holiday and birthday celebration as she turned 65 on December 28.

Leslie Fhima spent her 65th birthday in the hospital

Leslie Fhima seems to be in good spirits, but not all of her holiday season has been jolly.

The fitness instructor popped up on Instagram and told her followers that she just celebrated her birthday in a very unexpected way — in the hospital.

She shared two photos with the hospital admission. One of them featured Leslie seated and looking lovingly down at her dog. The second was a more carefree candid shot of Leslie where her face was obscured by her hair as she swayed in black and white.

In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you to everyone , from the bottom of my heart , for the amazing birthday messages that I received. I am so appreciative and grateful for everyone that supports me on a daily basis. This has been an amazing year for me and I count my blessings daily..🙏❤️🙏 Happy 2024!”

In a now-expired Instagram story (via Life & Style), Leslie elaborated on her birthday surprise.

She shared, “I know that everyone was just curious to know what I did on my 65th birthday. I spent it in the hospital. Yes, I had a bowel blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER.”

Leslie revealed that she had to have surgery that was “just something so random. Actually, scar tissue from an appendectomy I had when I was 18 years old. If you have severe stomach issues, don’t wait 12 hours to go to the hospital like I did.”

The Golden Bachelor cast member to officiate Gerry and Theresa’s wedding

It’s still not clear if Leslie Fhima will be on hand for Gerry and Theresa’s wedding, but we know many familiar faces from Bachelor Nation will.

And we learned that one very familiar face from Gerry’s season of The Golden Bachelor will be there, standing front and center, as he marries Theresa Nist on Thursday.

As details about the upcoming wedding emerged, Glamour revealed that Susan Noles will be leading the couple through their marriage ceremony and officiating the live television wedding.

The Golden Bachelor live wedding airs on Thursday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.