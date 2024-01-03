Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding will have a very special The Golden Bachelor officiant

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s live TV wedding is coming up, and as the big day gets closer, we’re learning more details.

The pair couldn’t wait to get married, and Gerry even said on The Golden Bachelor finale that they were wasting no time, as they wanted to spend as much time married as possible.

That makes sense because they aren’t getting any younger — Gerry is 72 years old, and Theresa is 70.

With all the excitement surrounding the upcoming nuptials, there have been many reports about the couple, and not all of them have been positive.

Claims have been made that Theresa Nist’s friends are hoping she gets a prenuptial agreement to protect her assets after Gerry Turner’s ex-girlfriend put him on blast ahead of the finale.

Another report claims the pair have been bickering behind the scenes lately and suggested there was trouble brewing.

Despite all that, Gerry made it clear on New Year’s Eve that the wedding was happening, and the pair couldn’t be more excited about it.

Here’s who will be marrying Gerry and Theresa on The Golden Bachelor live wedding

Until recently, we knew a few details about Gerry and Theresa’s wedding, but we didn’t know who would officiate.

It was assumed that Jesse Palmer would likely do it; after all, former Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated many Bachelor Nation weddings during his time on the show.

The other guess was that Susan Noles, the Kris Jenner lookalike from Gerry’s season, would be the one to do it.

It turns out that is what is happening, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Glamour shared the big news ahead of Gerry and Theresa’s big day.

Susan works as a wedding officiant and does hair and makeup for a living. She’s still close to Gerry and Theresa after bonding at the mansion while filming The Golden Bachelor.

That makes her the perfect choice to stand front and center as The Golden Bachelor couple pledges their lives and their love to each other.

What else to know about The Golden Bachelor wedding

Gerry and Theresa didn’t originally intend to get married live on television but explained that they decided to tie the knot on TV for their fans — and we’re sure there’s a hefty paycheck involved, too.

The ceremony will be held at the lush La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. The pair were spotted touring the grounds in December, and the wedding venue location was spoiled by none other than Bachelor spoiler king, Reality Steve.

We don’t know what Gerry or Theresa will wear, but we’re sure they’ll look amazing. After all, Theresa kept things modest and classic for her first wedding, and we expect even more opulence for this one.

The Golden Bachelor live wedding airs on Thursday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.