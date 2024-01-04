Leslie Fhima will attend The Golden Bachelor wedding despite recent hospitalization, surgery

The Golden Bachelor’s first live wedding is coming up in literal hours, and as the time gets closer, we’re learning more about who will be there and what to expect.

Gerry and Theresa have been sharing details about the upcoming nuptials – and we already know it will be quite an event.

The live wedding special will happen at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

The venue was spoiled last month by Reality Steve.

We also recently learned that Susan Noles will officiate the wedding, which is exciting as she was a fan-favorite on The Golden Bachelor.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We expect to see several famous Bachelor Nation faces when we tune in tonight.

But one in particular was pretty surprising for a couple of reasons.

Leslie Fhima is attending The Golden Bachelor wedding

Just ahead of the big The Golden Bachelor live wedding, Glamour reported that Leslie Fhima will attend.

In a now-expired Instagram Stories video, she confirmed that she would be there, telling her followers, “I’m feeling so much better that now I get to go to the wedding.”

Leslie continued, “I can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa in their beautiful da,y and I know it’s going to be really, really amazing.”

It seems she is no longer reeling after Gerry dumped her in a surprise move at The Golden Bachelor finale, opting to propose to Theresa instead after telling Leslie she was “the one.”

Leslie’s plans to attend the wedding came just days after The Golden Bachelor star revealed that just days prior, she was in the hospital while celebrating her 65th birthday.

In what she referred to as a “random” event, Leslie suffered an intestinal blockage and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Will Leslie Fhima be announced as The Golden Bachelorette lead?

There could be a good reason for Leslie Fhima to attend Gerry and Theresa’s wedding — and we genuinely hope there is.

It was revealed earlier this week that The Golden Bachelorette is currently casting senior men to compete for the heart of one senior woman.

So far, the series hasn’t officially been greenlit, and we still don’t know who the lead will be.

However, Faith Martin, who came in third on Gerry’s season, already confirmed that it won’t be her. That was a surprise as The Golden Bachelor viewers thought we were in for another Ben Higgins-esque setup where Gerry told two women that he loved them only to send one home.

Well, it didn’t quite work out that way anyway since Gerry told three women that he loved them before it was all said and done, so we can still get that type of story if they name Leslie Fhima as the lead, which is looking more likely now that Faith is out of the running.

Let’s just hope they make that announcement at The Golden Bachelor wedding, which is happening soon.

The Golden Bachelor live wedding airs on Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.