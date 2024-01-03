The Golden Bachelorette already casting senior men — Who will be the lead?

The Golden Bachelor live wedding is coming up and now, we’re learning that The Golden Bachelorette is casting for a still unofficial first woman-led season.

Fans have been calling for the spinoff of a spinoff ever since Gerry Turner’s season drew in record numbers of viewers.

As The Golden Bachelor’s fans fell in love with the women who were trying to woo Gerry, we’ve been waiting for news that The Golden Bachelorette would happen.

Even host Jesse Palmer said he wanted to see it happen, along with a Golden Paradise spinoff too.

During a panel in New York City last month, The Golden Bachelor executive producers also dished on the highly anticipated but still not greenlit spinoff, making it clear that they also hope it happens.

Now, that seems to be the case, though we still don’t know who the lead is or when it will all start because the casting call has begun.

The Golden Bachelorette casting call

Casting has begun for the first season of The Golden Bachelorette as Faith Martin recently revealed on Instagram.

The casting call is asking for “senior men looking for love” and clarifies that applicants must be legal residents of the United States or Canada.

On the casting website for The Golden Bachelorette, there is a questionnaire that asks a range of things from height and eye color to whether the person has been COVID-19 vaccinated.

The Sun shared that production for the women-led spinoff will begin in the summer of 2024 so we can expect that the new series will begin in the fall like the first season of The Golden Bachelor did — which will ultimately push back a Season 2 of that Bachelor Nation spinoff.

We’re still waiting on the big announcement but at least now we know it’s coming. Perhaps they’ll let us know after Gerry and Theresa tie the knot in just a couple more days.

Who will be the first The Golden Bachelorette lead?

Initially, The Golden Bachelor viewers thought we were being set up for Faith Martin to take the lead spot when The Golden Bachelorette finally got the green light.

That’s not the case though as Faith shared the casting call and then clarified that she will not be looking for love on the upcoming series. She also made sure to point out that she does not know who it will be.

The most likely candidate to star in The Golden Bachelorette would be Leslie Fhima. After all, Gerry Turner told her she was the one during the Fantasy Suites dates only to shock her with a breakup on finale night.

That’s a perfect redemption story if we’ve ever seen one and it would be quite a surprise if she doesn’t take the lead role and hand out her own roses to a bevy of suitably senior men.

The Golden Bachelor live wedding airs on Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.