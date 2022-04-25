Leroy Arthur has ‘PTSD’ from The Bachelorette rose ceremonies

Leroy Arthur attends The Bachelor Live on Stage tour in Dallas. Pic credit: ABC

Leroy Arthur came out to support Ivan Hall on The Bachelor Live on Stage tour, with Ivan featuring as the lead Bachelor for the night.

The Bachelor Live on Stage audience was happy to take photos with Leroy, and he appeared to have a blast while on the Dallas stop of the tour.

However, one part of the tour’s show was triggering for Leroy.

Leroy Arthur reacts to live rose ceremony on tour

Leroy Arthur took to his Instagram stories to share a clip of the stage during the Bachelor Live on stage tour.

The stage was bathed in red lighting as it mimicked the Bachelor Mansion. Becca Kufrin could be seen smiling over at a pair of on-stage guests while wearing a skin-tight off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit with a red belt.

Leroy praised Ivan, writing, “[Ivan Hall] had an excellent show.”

Leroy also spoke on seeing the rose ceremonies reenacted on stage and admitted, “My rose ceremony nerves rushed back tonight, PTSD,” with a laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @leroyandretti/Instagram

Leroy Arthur was eliminated from The Bachelorette in week five

Leroy Arthur debuted on The Bachelorette Season 18, where he competed for Michelle Young’s heart.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While he made it to week five, Leroy wasn’t able to make much of a connection with Michelle and was sent home.

The striking model went on to make lots of friends within Bachelor Nation, including building a bond with Ivan Hall. The latter first joined the franchise on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adam’s season of The Bachelorette.

Leroy was in attendance during Ivan’s big 30th birthday bash along with several other Bachelor Nation stars.

Along with Leroy, several other Bachelor Nation stars came out to support Ivan on tour, including Sierra Jackson, Rianna Hockaday, Quartney Mixon, and Ivan’s good friend and costar Riley Christian.

Pic credit: @leroyandretti/Instagram

Ivan now joins the list of Bachelor Nation stars who have taken a turn as the leading man during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

Bachelor Nation fan favorites Rodney Mathews and Connor Brennan have expressed having a blast on tour.

Time will tell if fans will see any of these popular men return to the franchise on the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Who would you like to see compete for love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.