Leroy Arthur calls Michelle Young ‘priceless’ after rocky slumber party group date

Michelle Young receives love from Leroy Arthur after ignoring her on a group date. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young had one of the saddest group dates to watch as she went overlooked by the men on her season even despite being the leading lady of The Bachelorette.

Now that the men have been made aware of how their dismissive actions wounded her, many of them have tried to correct their behavior and be more attentive to Michelle.

Recently, Leroy Arthur, whose team won in the teddy bear fight, shared a post with a sweet caption about Michelle.

Leroy Arthur has kind words about Michelle Young

It was upsetting for Michelle to go unseen during the fun-filled slumber party group date, especially after she had just shared a heartfelt poem about her past experiences of feeling invisible and being the token Black girl.

Michelle tried to keep a strong face during the awkward group date despite feeling hurt and rejected, and eventually, she opened up to cohost Kaitlyn Bristowe about how the group date made her feel.

Later Michelle had the courage to vulnerably share her hurt with the men and it motivated them all to do better, especially Olumide Onajide who proceeded to have an emotional conversation with Michelle about the isolation his own Black sisters faced growing up.

Leroy Arthur, on the other hand, took to social media to address how highly he thinks of Michelle with a simple and eloquent caption.

In the post, Leroy shared a photo from the slumber party group date that features the men who won the teddy bear fight and Michelle. Leroy has his arm around Michelle and he holds the winning gold trophy in his other hand.

The striking fashion model captioned the photo, “24k on my right, priceless on my left,” referencing Michelle being the priceless one on his left side.

The Bachelorette viewers want Leroy to get more screen time

Leroy Arthur hasn’t had much screen time or personal scenes with Michelle yet and The Bachelorette viewers are eager to see more of him.

As a fashion model, Leroy’s dashing good looks have certainly caught Bachelor Nation’s eye and he also seems to be a charming man which has The Bachelorette viewers gushing.

One commenter tweeted, “Saying it again: More Leroy, please.”

Another tweet shared, “I think we need a serious Who Is Leroy? episode. There’s obviously a connection there and he’s getting roses. Let us in! LET US IN!”

I think we need a serious Who Is Leroy? episode. There's obviously a connection there and he's getting roses. Let us in! LET US IN! #TheBachelorette

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about Leroy as The Bachelorette Season 18 continues.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.