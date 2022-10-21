Leah Messer under fire after Teen Mom fans think she used a racial slur in live video

Some Teen Mom fans think Leah used a racial slur in a live video. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer got dragged by critics who think the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star used a racial slur in a recent video.

Since her public breakup with her ex-fiance Jaylan Mobley, Leah has stayed mostly quiet on social media.

Briefly after the announcement, however, Leah took to her Instagram Stories, where she recorded a video alongside a few of her friends from inside a bar while her TMTNC castmates Briana DeJesus and Maci Bookout joined the conversation.

Based on Leah’s actions in the video, Teen Mom fans bashed Leah’s friends for allowing her to make a “fool” of herself as she seemed inebriated in the recording.

Now, some Teen Mom fans have dug even deeper into the video, and they’re saying Leah used the N-word.

A Teen Mom fan account, Teen Mom Fanz, shared a clip from the video on their Instagram page that they captioned, “#LeahMesser is getting dragged on Reddit after someone posted this clip claiming she said the ‘N word’.”

In the clip, some Teen Mom fans thought it sounded as though Leah might have said, “No, n****,” although it’s not clear from the footage. For those who felt she did, however, they took to the comments to call her out.

One viewer was certain that Leah used the N-word and said those claiming she didn’t were “playing dumb.”

Another listener felt that Leah said the word “pretty clearly” in the video while another rehashed the conversation and was convinced that Leah used a racial slur.

However, also hopping into the comments were Leah’s sister, Victoria, and one of her friends from the video.

Leah’s sister and friend come to her defense: ‘She would never use that word’

Leah’s sister came to her defense and wrote, “Y’all are dumb with all this bulls**t! She would never use that word, ever!!! Y’all will twist anything. F**king idiots need hearing aides.”

Also showing their support for Leah was her friend who recorded the video. She wrote, “Okay now people are REALLY reaching .. this is clearly NOT true.”

Leah and Jaylan first went public with their relationship in September 2021. Jaylan popped the question over the summer during a trip to Costa Rica to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

However, just two months later, Leah and Jaylan ended their engagement and have since gone their separate ways. It’s been reported that Jaylan has already moved his belongings out of the West Virginia home he shared with Leah and her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie.

Additionally, rumors have swirled that the cause of the split was Jaylan’s infidelity. However, Leah told her critics that they shouldn’t be concerned about the reason for their split, tweeting, “While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid.”

