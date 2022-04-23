Leah Messer shares message about ‘writing friends off’ amid feud with Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry

Leah seemingly threw shade at Kail via a message about writing off friends. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Leah Messer talked about “writing friends off” in a message to her fans amid her reported feud with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry.

The co-stars and longtime BFFs are reportedly on the outs. Rumors have been swirling that Leah’s friendliness towards Kail’s nemesis Briana DeJesus is to blame for their demise.

Kail went on an unfollowing spree last month on Instagram, dropping Leah from her friends’ list, and claiming she no longer trusted anyone, further churning the rumor mill.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Leah shared a message on her Stories, shared by singer-songwriter Maren Morris.

“One of the greatest lessons that adult women need to learn is meeting people where they are and to stop writing friends off for being themselves,” the quote began.

“This whole ‘we aren’t friends because she didn’t check on me or she ‘never reaches out first’ narrative is lame. Women are out here struggling to just stay above water every second of every day, fighting their own demons,” the message continued.

“There’s women out here going through divorces, abuse, major depression, financial trouble, family trouble, relationship trouble, health issues, work issues, deaths and mental illness…and they are supposed to constantly check in on YOU to be your friend?”

“My friendship doesn’t have requirements. It doesn’t have guidelines or quotas. As long as it’s organic, unforced and NON TOXIC, you will forever have my love and support,” the quote concluded. Leah added an emoji of two hands forming the shape of a heart beneath the quote.

Did Kail cut ties with Leah over friendship with Briana DeJesus?

This isn’t the first time Leah has seemingly taken aim at Kail amid their feud. Shortly after reports surfaced that Kail had unfriended Leah, the 30-year-old mom of three took to TikTok where she shared a video that many Teen Mom 2 fans took to be a clap back aimed at Kail.

Leah mouthed the lyrics, “Hold up shawty, hold up b***h, please don’t touch me,” from the song Do We Have A Problem? by Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby. The text “When my kindness is taken for weakness” appeared at the bottom of the video.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, a source claimed that Kail cut ties with Leah because she befriended Briana. Interestingly, Briana recently made a similar claim.

“Leah liked one of my self growth post and [Kail] got upset with her,” Briana claimed. “[I] told Leah we don’t need to be friends if she cherishes that friendship more but Leah said she’s grown and can be friends with whoever she wants.”

