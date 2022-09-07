LBPW: Jacob and Isabel Roloff celebrate third wedding anniversary

Isabel and Jacob Roloff celebrated three years of wedded bliss. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Little People, Big World couple Jacob and Isabel Roloff are celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Jacob filmed alongside his family, starting at the age of 9, until his departure in 2016, but Isabel was never a regular part of the LPBW cast.

Although the couple doesn’t film for the long-running hit TLC show, they still share plenty of their private life with their followers on social media.

Recently, Isabel took to Instagram to share a post commemorating her and Jacob’s third wedding anniversary.

The red-headed beauty included a professional photo from their special day, depicting the photogenic couple posing in the woods for a gorgeous late summer snap.

“Happy 3rd anniversary ♥️,” she captioned the post. “This year was the craziest for our marriage yet — adding a sweet baby to our mix and doing it with grace. I love us as parents and I love watching you as a dad,” adding, “Just so glad it’s me and you, forever. I love you endlessly and then some. TO US! 🥂”

Jacob and Isabel Roloff celebrate third wedding anniversary

Isabel’s IG followers took to the comments where most of them wished her and Jacob a happy anniversary.

LPBW matriarch Amy Roloff sends her love to Jacob and Isabel on their anniversary

One of the comments came from Jacob’s mom, Amy Roloff, who wrote, “My kids. Happy Anniversary you two. May the journey on this road of marriage continue to be filled with love and blessings that will overcome any challenge. Love you two ❤️”

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Jacob and Isabel tied the knot in 2019 on Roloff Farms, like the rest of the Roloff siblings. However, Jacob’s wedding wasn’t filmed for the show. The YouTube video below shows some footage from Jacob and Isabel’s special day.

After saying “I Do,” the couple posed for photos at the edge of a cliff on the Oregon coast. They got ready for their nuptials in their beloved van, which they named Ruby, making for an intimate and unique wedding experience.

Jacob filmed on LPBW for 10 years before stepping away due to allegations against one of the show’s executive producers, Chris Cardamone.

He waited until 2020 before coming forth with his claims that Cardamone sexually molested him. Since then, Jacob has explained why he didn’t press charges, telling his fans, “Unfortunately and I think this is important for others to know too, it is extremely difficult to pursue any legal action because of a system built to make it that way.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.