Lawyer in embezzlement case says Erika Jayne’s revelations on RHOBH provided ‘a lot of evidence’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne may have unknowingly given lawyers evidence in the ongoing legal case against her and estranged husband Tom Girardi.

All eyes were on Erika this season as she tried to navigate her way on RHOBH without implicating herself in Tom Girardi’s alleged illegal dealings.

The RHOBH star opened up quite a bit about her marriage as well as some eye-raising incidents that occurred over the past few years. However, some of her revelations could work against her in court.

Lawyer in embezzlement case got lots of evidence from RHOBH

Lawyer Jay Edelson heads the firm Edelson PC that filed the class action lawsuit against Tom and Erika.

He made a recent appearance on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey and he thinks they have a strong case against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who claimed she was in the dark about Tom’s alleged embezzlement.

“Client money is pretty sacred, so if you end up with client money and are spending it, the argument, ‘Oh, I didn’t know it was client money,’ that’s an argument, but it’s not the best argument,” noted Jay.

He continued, “We think we’re going to be able to demonstrate that she knew a lot more than she’s claiming…And honestly, this season of Real Housewives, as painful as it has been to watch — just cause I’m watching through the eyes of the victims — it’s given us just a lot of evidence.”

Erika Jayne’s attorney cautioned her against being on the show

During the podcast, Jay Edelson expressed surprise that Erika Jayne’s legal team even allowed her to participate in the show this season.

Erika did reveal in a clip for the RHOBH reunion that her attorney advised her against continuing with the show, but the 50-year-old went against his advice.

“She hired a real attorney, Evan’s a real attorney, he’s a good attorney,” reasoned Jay. “I can’t believe that she went on and just gave us so much evidence and I can’t believe some of the comments he’s made also in the press.”

Jay remarked, “[In] preparation for the RHOBH reunion, he advised her ‘it’s good to be strong but you also wanna show some sort of humility.’ That’s a very odd comment that he’s telegraphing, that he has to tell his client to pretend to be empathetic, so that was odd.”

Jay also touched on the allegations that Tom Girardi stole millions of dollars from his clients to fund his and Erika’s lavish lifestyle over the years.

“This isn’t alleged…Tom stole the money, there’s no question at this point ” affirmed Jay. “There’s no question in my mind that he did embezzle the money, not just from the widows and orphans of the Lion Air crash but, tons and tons of other victims as well.”

