Lauren Luyendyk unrecognizable after drastic hair makeover — Check out the photo

Lauren (Burnham) Luyendyk changes up her hair color. Pic credit: ABC

Blondes have more fun? Tell that to Lauren (Burnham) Luyendyk now.

Lauren decided to take a plunge and make a drastic change to her hair.

Lauren took a trip to the hair salon Salt + Waves in Scottsdale, Arizona, and had them give her a darker color, changing her from a blonde to a brunette.

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk debuts new look on social media

Lauren took to her Instagram page to post her new look and captioned it, “time for a change [lightning bolt emoji].”

Bachelor Nation alums immediately took to her post and commented on Lauren’s new locks.

The very first to compliment her was JoJo Fletcher, The Bachelorette from Season 12, who chose Jordan Rodgers as her final rose recipient.

JoJo wrote, “UHH WHAT!?! [fire emoji] amazingggg.”

Next up to comment on Lauren’s new look was none other than her husband, Arie Luyendyk, who stated, “I’m shook [heart-eyed emoji].” Looks like Arie was shocked by the change but also loved it all the same.

All four of the next comments were also from Bachelor Nation alum and friends of Lauren’s. Raven Gates was up next as she declared, “Wow [four heart-eyed emojis].”

Tayshia Adams then exclaimed, “HOLY HOLY HOLY!! Sooo good! [fire emoji and hands up emoji]”

Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Jade Roper wrote, “Wowwww stunning!! [two heart-eyed emojis].”

Becca Tilley added to the comments writing, “WOW! [four heart-eyed emojis]”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Krystal Nielson both added in with how much they, too, loved Lauren’s hair. Kaitlyn wrote, “Stunning!!” and Krystal simply put eleven heart-eyed emojis.

Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Let’s be honest, all moms could use a little away time for some rest and relaxation for themselves. It looks as if Lauren did just that as she made the big jump from a blonde to a brunette.

Lauren and Arie Luyendyk’s family life

Lauren, now a new mom to twins, as well as almost 3-year-old, Alessi, probably loved her short getaway to have her hair done, after being on mom duty to a three kids under three.

Lauren and Arie’s daughter Alessi will turn three in May, and the twins will be one in June, so they definitely have their hands full on the home front. Also, Senna had to stay at the hospital a bit longer after birth due to some breathing issues, while her twin brother, Lux, got to go home. Thus, there has been some stress alongside the normal mom stress of having three small children. Both Lauren and Arie have been very transparent lately about the fact that they will have no more biological children, as Arie recently got a vasectomy.

It sounds like Lauren deserved some time to her self to be pampered, and it’s safe to say that everyone loves the change that Lauren made. So whoever said blondes have more fun was wrong, because Lauren has proven otherwise, friends. She is smoking as a brunette, and not only does Bachelor Nation love it, so does Arie.

