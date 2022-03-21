Lauren Bushnell Lane reveals how she tries to deal with body shamers

Lauren Bushnell Lane discusses body-shamers and how it affects her. Pic credit: ABC

Lauren Bushnell Lane has not only been a name in Bachelor Nation, but now she has married into the country music world as well when she exchanged vows with country music star Chris Lane.

She and Chris welcomed their firstborn child into the world about nine months ago. Their son, baby Dutton, was named for their mutual love of the show Yellowstone.

In the past, Lauren has been criticized and has received a great deal of backlash for her weight, but not because she’s overweight. On the other hand, she has been critiqued and judged for being too skinny.

How did Lauren Bushnell Lane say she deals with critics who body-shame her?

Since this resentment and response has been going on for a while now, Lauren has been constantly asked how she deals with body-shaming.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Lauren stated, “I hate to say that I’m used to it, but I kind of am … I feel like I developed a pretty thick skin … so it doesn’t really bother me a whole lot, but it definitely stings more when [comments are made about] my child. I’ve noticed that anyone can say anything about me, and it doesn’t really bother me too much.”

Like any celebrity and person in the spotlight, Lauren revealed that she has her good days and bad days. The bad days come when the comments are especially hateful and degrading, making it hard to cope.

What does Lauren do if someone makes rude comments about her son, Dutton?

Lauren claimed that “For the most part, people are really positive and supportive.” She went on to say, though, that if someone on social media says something about Dutton, she will turn into a Mama Bear.

While she stated that hardly ever happens, she said she would most definitely clap back at those people when it does occur.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lauren has had to deal with body-shamers consistently these past few months.

Two months ago, Lauren went through a tough time with people making fun of her “sickly body” on social media, and she lashed out. She exclaimed, “No matter what I do, I can’t gain weight … The only time in the last 10 years I’ve been able to is being pregnant or on oral contraceptives.”

She also claimed that she usually eats more than her husband, Chris, even though they do typically eat healthily. Lauren declared that she does miss her pregnancy booty, but no matter what she tries/does, she cannot gain weight. “It’s just how my body wants to be,” Lauren stated.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.