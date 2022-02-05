Lauren Bushnell Lane changed Chris Lane’s mind about marriage

Lauren Bushnell Lane made Chris Lane want to be a husband and a father. Pic credit: ABC

When Chris Lane first met Lauren Bushnell Lane, getting married was the furthest thing from his mind. In fact, Chris never had a thought in his mind about marriage, kids, or even a long-term girlfriend.

What changed Chris Lane’s mind?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris revealed to viewers, “I never wanted kids…I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that.”

So then, how did this relationship between Chris and Lauren evolve into a long-term romance and then end in a marriage with a baby?

After country star Chris met Lauren in 2018, and they began their relationship, Chris said that it was a “game-changer” for him; it was then that he decided he did want those things after all.

In his interview, Chris continued, “You meet somebody that makes you want to change your mindset and then makes you want that.” It is obvious that Lauren was just the one to do this for Chris.

After Lauren changed this in Chris, they decided to expand their family from two to three. Chris was star-struck by the pregnancy and his newborn once Baby Dutton was born.

In the interview, Chris exclaimed, “The day he was born — and I haven’t told anybody this — but I cried my eyes out, because I felt like I was praying, just, ‘Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me all those years that I said I never wanted that.’ I wouldn’t have known what I was missing out on.”

Thank goodness for unanswered prayers in Chris Lane’s life

Chris’ unanswered prayers paid off, as he and Lauren are now happily married with an almost 8-month-old son. It also sounded like Chris and Lauren were keeping the idea of more babies on the table in the years to come.

Speaking of unanswered prayers, luckily for Chris, the relationship between Lauren and past Bachelor, Ben Higgins, didn’t work out. After Lauren received Ben’s final rose and accepted his proposal, the two went on to have their own show titled Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?.

It did not end happily ever after for Ben and Lauren. However, fans of both Lauren’s and Chris’ hope their relationship ends happily ever after and there are more love, joy, and babies in their future.

Look out, Bachelor Nation and the country world; more Baby Lanes might be coming shortly.

