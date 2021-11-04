Larissa Lima moves back to Las Vegas, 90 Day Fiance alum explains her return to Sin City

Larissa Lima is back in Las Vegas. Pic credit: TLC

Last year, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Lima left the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas for Colorado Springs. At the time, she was dating Eric Nichols, who headed to the quiet city with her to start a new life together.

Larissa wanted to leave the drama of her ex-husband Colt Johnson and their tumultuous relationship behind.

However, things didn’t quite work out the way Larissa intended. Soon after they moved to Colorado, Eric and Larissa couldn’t make their relationship work and they eventually broke up.

Larissa’s plans to settle in Colorado didn’t go as planned either. The TLC alum quickly realized that the quiet life she once dreamed of was no longer appealing to her and now she’s back in Sin City.

Larissa Lima moves back to Las Vegas

The former 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has been keeping a low profile on social media for the past few weeks, but that’s because she was busy organizing her big move back to Las Vegas.

She recently shared the news on social media and revealed that she’s no longer a resident of Colorado Springs after moving there in 2020.

“I have officially moved back to Las Vegas today!” wrote Larisa on Instagram.”I’ve been laying low the last couple of weeks because I was back in Colorado packing my things. It was several weeks of healing from my surgery in Vegas before I could get everything done.”

Larissa Lima explains how her American dream turned sour

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum continued to explain why she moved to Colorado in the first place and why she later decided to leave the small city.

Larissa noted, “After living in Vegas for a couple of years, I moved to Colorado Springs on September 19, 2020. It was a change and experience I wanted to have. Really, you only know me from a few minutes of edited television, but it was always ‘my American Dream’ to move to a quiet, small city in the mountains.”

She continued, “It was a fantasy to live anonymously, drink hot chocolate, and watch the large beautiful snowflakes fall against the window. As they say, be careful what you wish for. I jokingly came to refer to my new home The Pet Cemetery, which is my favorite novel and movie. It is so different from Vegas.”

The TLC star confessed that Colorado Springs led to financial and emotional independence and she’s grateful for the time spent there.

“I’m grateful for the year I spent in Colorado Springs. This beautiful small city, that I truly lovingly call the Pet Cemetery, is filled with the kindest, most genuine, and hardworking people I have ever met,” admitted Larissa.

She added, “Now, I’m ready for a new beginning….on to new things in my former city. VIVA LAS VEGAS”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.