Larissa Lima headed for divorce again after split from Zachye

Larissa Lima is officially a single woman again.

Following her 2019 divorce from Colt Johnson, Larissa remained unmarried for several years.

But last summer, the controversial 90 Day Fiance alum thought she’d found her happily ever after she tied the knot for a second time in July 2024.

Larissa married a man named Zachye in Las Vegas, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Shortly after getting engaged and tattooing their names on each other, Larissa and Zachye became husband and wife.

But less than one year later, they’re already going their separate ways.

Larissa made the announcement in her Instagram Story on Thursday night.

Larissa is getting divorced eight months after getting married

As Larissa shared, her Instagram followers feel “like family” to her as they’ve “been with her” through some momentous occasions in her life.

Apparently, Larissa’s fans have been asking about her marriage, and she was finally ready to spill the tea about her breakup.

“Zackye and I are no longer together,” Larissa confessed in a message superimposed on a photo of herself and her soon-to-be ex-husband posing in front of an airplane.

Larissa announced that she split from her husband. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa noted that she and Zackye shared “great” memories, including attending Raiders games together, taking motorcycle rides, and “moments filled with laughter and adventure.”

“Sometimes two people simply want different things in life,” she continued. “And that’s okay.”

Larissa vowed not to delete her and Zackye’s memories because she’s learned that “every chapter has value,” adding that she’s also excited for what’s ahead.

“The best is yet to come,” she concluded.

Larissa returns to social media following a mental health break

Larissa, a native of Brazil, has been struggling with her mental health in recent weeks.

As she told her Instagram followers last month, she’s been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and took a social media hiatus.

Larissa’s rep, Julia Dickson, announced Larissa’s temporary social media break, noting that Larissa would be focusing on her health and well-being.

Despite not posting on Instagram and some other social media platforms, Larissa decided to stay active on her adult-content site because it remained “a space where she feels comfortable sharing content.”

Larissa’s rep ended the announcement by posting, “Mental health matters, and no one has to go through this alone.”

“On behalf of Larissa, I thank you all for your kindness, patience, and support. She looks forward to returning stronger and healthier in the near future.”

