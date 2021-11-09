Larissa Lima declares love for her abs in post about ‘body engineering’ as she continues to get cosmetic surgery

Larissa shared her support of ‘body engineering’ in a recent social media post. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima has declared love for her surgically manufactured abs and added that she is a supporter of “body engineering.”

Larissa is no stranger to cosmetic procedures since arriving in America and has turned it into more of a lifestyle that she flaunts on social media.

Larissa has said that she treats her OnlyFans like a business and that getting work done to her body is part of maintaining that business.

She is not shy about sharing the gory details of her surgeries and answering followers’ questions about them on Instagram.

When Larissa was first featured on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with her ex-husband Colt Johnson she didn’t have any alterations to her body and Colt was the one who took her to and paid for her first Botox appointment.

By Season 5 of Happily Ever After?, Larissa was going in for a nose job and her first boob job, and the surgeries have been non-stop since then.

Larissa Lima made a post supporting ‘body engineering’ after saying she loves her abs

Larissa decided to post about her new abs on Instagram in an unprompted story post where she also dropped her support of a term for getting work done to one’s body.

Larissa said, “Love my #abs. The future of body engineering is now!”

Larissa’s post could potentially mean that she has no intentions of stopping getting surgeries to sculpt her body the way she wants. Larissa seems to have worked hard to have her life revolve around her surgeries, recovery, and showing off her constructed body.

Larissa Lima has moved back to Las Vegas and the main reason is startling

Larissa moved from Colorado Springs where she was living with her ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols. She and Eric broke up on good terms and have remained friends and the breakup was not the reason why she left Colorado.

Larissa explained that she was not cut out for the quiet life and missed the craziness of Sin City.

Larissa did leave behind two cats with Eric and she also left another cat with Colt so it doesn’t appear that she ever gets tied to a place by responsibility for her animals and feels like she can move freely. She also left her two children behind in Brazil.

Larissa’s top reason for moving back to Vegas? Being closer to her plastic surgeon so she can continue to get work done.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.